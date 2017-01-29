With the Academy Awards less than a month away, we’re in the heart of awards season. The nominations for the Oscars were just announced last week, but the various guilds are already handing out their awards leading up to Hollywood’s big night. Tonight will see the announcement of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, but before that, we already have the winners of this year’s Producers Guild of America Awards.

The 2017 PGA award winners were announced this past Saturday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, honoring producers both in motion pictures and television. It should come as no surprise that La La Land came out on top with the The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, continuing its march to likely win many if not all of the 14 Oscars it was nominated for. But where did the rest of the awards fall? Which animated film came out on top? Which TV series?

Find out all the 2017 PGA awards winners after the jump.

La La Land has the best chance of winning Best Picture, and even moreso after taking home the PGA award against fellow nominees Arrival, Deadpool, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, Lion, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight. All of those movies, except Deadpool, are also nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, so the race will be pretty much the same, and the result seems to be a foregone conclusion unless Moonlight pulls out an upset.

Check out the rest of the 2017 PGA award winners right here:

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

La La Land

Producers: Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

Zootopia

Producer: Clark Spencer

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures:

O.J.: Made in America

Producers: Ezra Edelman, Caroline Waterlow

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television:

The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story – Season 1

Producers: Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, D.V. DeVincentis, Anthony Hemingway, Alexis Martin Woodall, John Travolta, Chip Vucelich

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program:

Vice World of Sports – Season 1

The Award for Outstanding Digital Series:

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee – Season 7 and 8

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama:

Stranger Things – Season 1

Producers: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Iain Paterson

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy:

Atlanta – Season 1

Producers: Donald Glover, Dianne McGunigle, Paul Simms, Hiro Murai, Alex Orr

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

Making a Murderer – Season 1

Producers: Laura Ricciardi, Moira Demos

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television:

The Voice – Seasons 9-11

Producers: Audrey Morrissey, Jay Bienstock, Mark Burnett, John de Mol, Chad Hines, Lee Metzger, Kyra Thompson, Mike Yurchuk, Amanda Zucker, Carson Daly

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Seaason 3

Producers: Tim Carvell, John Oliver, Liz Stanton

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program:

Sesame Street – Season 46

In addition to all the movies and TV shows honored, the PGA also gave special awards to Tom Rothman (Milestone Award), James L. Brooks (Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television), Irwin Winkler (David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures), the feature film Loving (Stanley Kramer Award), and Megan Ellison (Visionary Award).