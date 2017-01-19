If the Academy Awards are too fancy and high-falutin’ for you, you can always look to the People’s Choice Awards to be reminded that yes, those movies that you saw last summer were good! As with any system where the general public makes decisions through mass voting, the results of this annual awards ceremony can sometimes be head-scratching, but they always make sense when you think about them for more than five seconds. Of course Finding Dory won a bunch of prizes, including Favorite Movie, last night. Did you see how much money it made? It’s probably the movie most people actually saw!

I don’t want to get too cynical about these awards and their winners. The People’s Choice Awards are generally harmless and Finding Dory is a pretty good movie. I wish no one any ill will! And I especially don’t wish any ill will toward the lovely Ellen DeGeneres, who took home three awards at last night’s ceremony (including one for her work as Dory in Finding Dory), bringing her to a record-shattering twenty People’s Choice wins. You can watch video of her win right here.

The rest of the wins are exactly what you’d expect. Ryan Reynolds won because Deadpool was huge. Jennifer Lawrence won because she’s Jennifer Lawrence, not because anyone actually liked Passengers and X-Men: Apocalypse. Johnny Depp and Robert Downey Jr. won because they are names people recognize. The Big Bang Theory won for the fifth year in a row because the world is a cruel and unforgiving place.

You can find a complete list of film and television winners below. For the list of music and digital winners, I’d recommend heading over to IndieWire.

MOVIES

FAVORITE MOVIE

“Captain America: Civil War”

“Deadpool”

“Finding Dory”

“Suicide Squad”

“Zootopia”

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Kevin Hart

Robert Downey Jr.

Ryan Reynolds

Tom Hanks

Will Smith

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Anna Kendrick

Jennifer Lawrence

Margot Robbie

Melissa McCarthy

Scarlett Johansson

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE

“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

“Captain America: Civil War”

“Deadpool”

“Suicide Squad”

“X-Men: Apocalypse”

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE

“Bad Moms”

“Central Intelligence”

“Ghostbusters”

“How to Be Single”

“Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising”

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Me Before You”

“Miracles From Heaven”

“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

“Sully”

FAVORITE FAMILY MOVIE

“Alice Through the Looking Glass”

“Finding Dory”

“The Jungle Book”

“The Secret Life of Pets”

“Zootopia”

FAVORITE THRILLER MOVIE

“The Conjuring 2”

“The Girl on the Train”

“Nerve”

“The Purge: Election Year”

“The Shallows”

FAVORITE MOVIE ICON

Denzel Washington

Johnny Depp

Samuel L. Jackson

Tom Cruise

Tom Hanks

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Evans

Liam Hemsworth

Robert Downey Jr.

Ryan Reynolds

Will Smith

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTRESS

Jennifer Lawrence

Margot Robbie

Scarlett Johansson

Shailene Woodley

Zoe Saldana

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE VOICE

Bill Murray/“ The Jungle Book”

Ellen DeGeneres/ ” Finding Dory”

Ginnifer Goodwin/” Zootopia”

Jason Bateman/” Zootopia”

Kevin Hart/” The Secret Life of Pets”

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Kevin Hart

Ryan Gosling

Zac Efron

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTRESS

Anna Kendrick

Kristen Bell

Kristen Wiig

Melissa McCarthy

Rebel Wilson

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTOR

Ben Affleck

Chris Pine

George Clooney

Mark Wahlberg

Tom Hanks

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTRESS

Amy Adams

Blake Lively

Emily Blunt

Julia Roberts

Meryl Streep

TV

FAVORITE TV SHOW

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Grey’s Anatomy”

“Outlander”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

FAVORITE NETWORK TV COMEDY

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Black-ish”

“Jane the Virgin”

“Modern Family”

“New Girl”

FAVORITE NETWORK TV DRAMA

“Chicago Fire”

“Empire”

“Grey’s Anatomy”

“How to Get Away With Murder”

“Quantico”

FAVORITE CABLE TV COMEDY

“Atlanta”

“Baby Daddy”

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”

“Real Husbands of Hollywood”

“Younger”

FAVORITE CABLE TV DRAMA

“The Americans”

“Bates Motel”

“Mr. Robot”

“Pretty Little Liars”

“Queen Sugar”

FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA

“The Blacklist”

“Criminal Minds”

“Law & Order: SVU”

“Lucifer”

“NCIS”

FAVORITE PREMIUM DRAMA SERIES

“Homeland”

“House of Cards”

“Narcos”

“Orange is the New Black”

“Power”

FAVORITE PREMIUM COMEDY SERIES

“Fuller House”

“The Mindy Project”

“Shameless”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep”

FAVORITE NETWORK SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW

“Arrow”

“The Flash”

“Once Upon a Time”

“Supernatural”

“The Vampire Diaries”

FAVORITE CABLE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW

“American Horror Story”

“Orphan Black”

“Shadowhunters”

“Teen Wolf”

“The Walking Dead”

FAVORITE PREMIUM SCI-FI/FANTASY SERIES

“Game of Thrones”

“Marvel’s Luke Cage”

“Outlander”

“Stranger Things”

“Westworld”

FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTOR

Andy Samberg

Anthony Anderson

Jim Parsons

Matthew Perry

Tim Allen

FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTRESS

Anna Faris

Gina Rodriguez

Kaley Cuoco

Sofia Vergara

Zooey Deschanel

FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTOR

Jesse Williams

Justin Chambers

Scott Foley

Taylor Kinney

Terrence Howard

FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTRESS

Ellen Pompeo

Kerry Washington

Priyanka Chopra

Taraji P. Henson

Viola Davis

FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTOR

Adam Devine

Freddie Highmore

Kevin Hart

Rami Malek

Zach Galifianakis

FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTRESS

Ashley Benson

Hilary Duff

Keri Russell

Lucy Hale

Vera Farmiga

FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTOR

Chris O’Donnell

Donnie Wahlberg

LL Cool J

Mark Harmon

Tom Selleck

FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Lopez

Lucy Liu

Mariska Hargitay

Pauley Perrette

Sophia Bush

FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTOR

Aziz Ansari

Dwayne Johnson

Joshua Jackson

Kevin Spacey

Nick Jonas

FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTRESS

Claire Danes

Jane Fonda

Julia Louis Dreyfus

Sarah Jessica Parker

Taylor Schilling

FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTOR

Andrew Lincoln

Ian Somerhalder

Jensen Ackles

Sam Heughan

Tyler Posey

FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTRESS

Caitriona Balfe

Emilia Clarke

Jennifer Morrison

Lauren Cohan

Millie Bobby Brown

FAVORITE COMPETITION TV SHOW

“America’s Got Talent”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Dancing With the Stars”

“Masterchef”

“The Voice”

FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOST

Dr. Phil

Ellen DeGeneres

Kelly Ripa

Rachael Ray

Steve Harvey

FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOSTING TEAM

“The Chew”

“Good Morning America”

“The Talk”

“Today”

“The View”

FAVORITE LATE NIGHT TALK SHOW HOST

Conan O’Brien

James Corden

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Kimmel

Stephen Colbert

FAVORITE ANIMATED TV SHOW

“American Dad!”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Family Guy”

“The Simpsons”

“South Park”

FAVORITE ACTOR IN A NEW TV SERIES

Damon Wayans

Kevin James

Kiefer Sutherland

Matt LeBlanc

Milo Ventimiglia

FAVORITE ACTRESS IN A NEW TV SERIES

Jordana Brewster

Kristen Bell

Mandy Moore

Minnie Driver

Piper Perabo

FAVORITE NEW TV COMEDY

“American Housewife”

“The Good Place”

“The Great Indoors”

“Kevin Can Wait”

“Man with a Plan”

“Son of Zorn”

“Speechless”

FAVORITE NEW TV DRAMA

“Bull”

“Conviction”

“Designated Survivor”

“The Exorcist”

“Frequency”

“Lethal Weapon”

“MacGyver”

“No Tomorrow”

“Notorious”

“Pitch”

“Pure Genius”

“This Is Us”

“Timeless”