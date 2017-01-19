‘Finding Dory’ Wins Big at the People’s Choice Awards
Posted on Thursday, January 19th, 2017 by Jacob Hall
If the Academy Awards are too fancy and high-falutin’ for you, you can always look to the People’s Choice Awards to be reminded that yes, those movies that you saw last summer were good! As with any system where the general public makes decisions through mass voting, the results of this annual awards ceremony can sometimes be head-scratching, but they always make sense when you think about them for more than five seconds. Of course Finding Dory won a bunch of prizes, including Favorite Movie, last night. Did you see how much money it made? It’s probably the movie most people actually saw!
I don’t want to get too cynical about these awards and their winners. The People’s Choice Awards are generally harmless and Finding Dory is a pretty good movie. I wish no one any ill will! And I especially don’t wish any ill will toward the lovely Ellen DeGeneres, who took home three awards at last night’s ceremony (including one for her work as Dory in Finding Dory), bringing her to a record-shattering twenty People’s Choice wins. You can watch video of her win right here.
A new record! Watch @jtimberlake congratulate @TheEllenShow
for winning the most #PCAs in history! pic.twitter.com/2oEvD6mDxn
— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) January 19, 2017
The rest of the wins are exactly what you’d expect. Ryan Reynolds won because Deadpool was huge. Jennifer Lawrence won because she’s Jennifer Lawrence, not because anyone actually liked Passengers and X-Men: Apocalypse. Johnny Depp and Robert Downey Jr. won because they are names people recognize. The Big Bang Theory won for the fifth year in a row because the world is a cruel and unforgiving place.
You can find a complete list of film and television winners below. For the list of music and digital winners, I’d recommend heading over to IndieWire.
MOVIES
FAVORITE MOVIE
“Captain America: Civil War”
“Deadpool”
“Finding Dory”
“Suicide Squad”
“Zootopia”
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Kevin Hart
Robert Downey Jr.
Ryan Reynolds
Tom Hanks
Will Smith
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Anna Kendrick
Jennifer Lawrence
Margot Robbie
Melissa McCarthy
Scarlett Johansson
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE
“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”
“Captain America: Civil War”
“Deadpool”
“Suicide Squad”
“X-Men: Apocalypse”
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE
“Bad Moms”
“Central Intelligence”
“Ghostbusters”
“How to Be Single”
“Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising”
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE
“Deepwater Horizon”
“Me Before You”
“Miracles From Heaven”
“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”
“Sully”
FAVORITE FAMILY MOVIE
“Alice Through the Looking Glass”
“Finding Dory”
“The Jungle Book”
“The Secret Life of Pets”
“Zootopia”
FAVORITE THRILLER MOVIE
“The Conjuring 2”
“The Girl on the Train”
“Nerve”
“The Purge: Election Year”
“The Shallows”
FAVORITE MOVIE ICON
Denzel Washington
Johnny Depp
Samuel L. Jackson
Tom Cruise
Tom Hanks
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTOR
Chris Evans
Liam Hemsworth
Robert Downey Jr.
Ryan Reynolds
Will Smith
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTRESS
Jennifer Lawrence
Margot Robbie
Scarlett Johansson
Shailene Woodley
Zoe Saldana
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE VOICE
Bill Murray/“ The Jungle Book”
Ellen DeGeneres/ ” Finding Dory”
Ginnifer Goodwin/” Zootopia”
Jason Bateman/” Zootopia”
Kevin Hart/” The Secret Life of Pets”
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTOR
Chris Hemsworth
Dwayne Johnson
Kevin Hart
Ryan Gosling
Zac Efron
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTRESS
Anna Kendrick
Kristen Bell
Kristen Wiig
Melissa McCarthy
Rebel Wilson
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTOR
Ben Affleck
Chris Pine
George Clooney
Mark Wahlberg
Tom Hanks
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTRESS
Amy Adams
Blake Lively
Emily Blunt
Julia Roberts
Meryl Streep
TV
FAVORITE TV SHOW
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Grey’s Anatomy”
“Outlander”
“Stranger Things”
“The Walking Dead”
FAVORITE NETWORK TV COMEDY
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Black-ish”
“Jane the Virgin”
“Modern Family”
“New Girl”
FAVORITE NETWORK TV DRAMA
“Chicago Fire”
“Empire”
“Grey’s Anatomy”
“How to Get Away With Murder”
“Quantico”
FAVORITE CABLE TV COMEDY
“Atlanta”
“Baby Daddy”
“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”
“Real Husbands of Hollywood”
“Younger”
FAVORITE CABLE TV DRAMA
“The Americans”
“Bates Motel”
“Mr. Robot”
“Pretty Little Liars”
“Queen Sugar”
FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA
“The Blacklist”
“Criminal Minds”
“Law & Order: SVU”
“Lucifer”
“NCIS”
FAVORITE PREMIUM DRAMA SERIES
“Homeland”
“House of Cards”
“Narcos”
“Orange is the New Black”
“Power”
FAVORITE PREMIUM COMEDY SERIES
“Fuller House”
“The Mindy Project”
“Shameless”
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
“Veep”
FAVORITE NETWORK SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW
“Arrow”
“The Flash”
“Once Upon a Time”
“Supernatural”
“The Vampire Diaries”
FAVORITE CABLE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW
“American Horror Story”
“Orphan Black”
“Shadowhunters”
“Teen Wolf”
“The Walking Dead”
FAVORITE PREMIUM SCI-FI/FANTASY SERIES
“Game of Thrones”
“Marvel’s Luke Cage”
“Outlander”
“Stranger Things”
“Westworld”
FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTOR
Andy Samberg
Anthony Anderson
Jim Parsons
Matthew Perry
Tim Allen
FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTRESS
Anna Faris
Gina Rodriguez
Kaley Cuoco
Sofia Vergara
Zooey Deschanel
FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTOR
Jesse Williams
Justin Chambers
Scott Foley
Taylor Kinney
Terrence Howard
FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTRESS
Ellen Pompeo
Kerry Washington
Priyanka Chopra
Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis
FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTOR
Adam Devine
Freddie Highmore
Kevin Hart
Rami Malek
Zach Galifianakis
FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTRESS
Ashley Benson
Hilary Duff
Keri Russell
Lucy Hale
Vera Farmiga
FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTOR
Chris O’Donnell
Donnie Wahlberg
LL Cool J
Mark Harmon
Tom Selleck
FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Lopez
Lucy Liu
Mariska Hargitay
Pauley Perrette
Sophia Bush
FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTOR
Aziz Ansari
Dwayne Johnson
Joshua Jackson
Kevin Spacey
Nick Jonas
FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTRESS
Claire Danes
Jane Fonda
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Sarah Jessica Parker
Taylor Schilling
FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTOR
Andrew Lincoln
Ian Somerhalder
Jensen Ackles
Sam Heughan
Tyler Posey
FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTRESS
Caitriona Balfe
Emilia Clarke
Jennifer Morrison
Lauren Cohan
Millie Bobby Brown
FAVORITE COMPETITION TV SHOW
“America’s Got Talent”
“American Ninja Warrior”
“Dancing With the Stars”
“Masterchef”
“The Voice”
FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOST
Dr. Phil
Ellen DeGeneres
Kelly Ripa
Rachael Ray
Steve Harvey
FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOSTING TEAM
“The Chew”
“Good Morning America”
“The Talk”
“Today”
“The View”
FAVORITE LATE NIGHT TALK SHOW HOST
Conan O’Brien
James Corden
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Kimmel
Stephen Colbert
FAVORITE ANIMATED TV SHOW
“American Dad!”
“Bob’s Burgers”
“Family Guy”
“The Simpsons”
“South Park”
FAVORITE ACTOR IN A NEW TV SERIES
Damon Wayans
Kevin James
Kiefer Sutherland
Matt LeBlanc
Milo Ventimiglia
FAVORITE ACTRESS IN A NEW TV SERIES
Jordana Brewster
Kristen Bell
Mandy Moore
Minnie Driver
Piper Perabo
FAVORITE NEW TV COMEDY
“American Housewife”
“The Good Place”
“The Great Indoors”
“Kevin Can Wait”
“Man with a Plan”
“Son of Zorn”
“Speechless”
FAVORITE NEW TV DRAMA
“Bull”
“Conviction”
“Designated Survivor”
“The Exorcist”
“Frequency”
“Lethal Weapon”
“MacGyver”
“No Tomorrow”
“Notorious”
“Pitch”
“Pure Genius”
“This Is Us”
“Timeless”
