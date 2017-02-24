The /Film Crew’s 2017 Oscar Predictions
Posted on Friday, February 24th, 2017 by Jacob Hall
Predicting the Oscars is an art. You can’t look at the nominees and pick personal favorites. You can’t side with the movies that you think deserve to win. You have to look over those 27 categories and put yourself in the shoes of 6,000 voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science and think “What are they going to vote for?”
So welcome to the second annual /Film Oscar Predictions Contest, where we put our heads together to predict the winners of the biggest movie awards show of the year. Feel free to play along.
You may remember last year’s contest, where Ethan Anderton didn’t just win – he obliterated everyone else. This year, he faces stiff competition: Peter Sciretta, Angie Han, Jacob Hall, David Chen, Jack Giroux, Devindra Hardawar, and Christopher Stipp submitted predictions this time. Some of the crew did careful homework. Others knocked out their predictions in five minutes. The winner gets bragging rights for the next year.
Here’s how it works. Each writer had 100 points per category and could split them up as they saw fit. This means a writer could put all 100 points on a single film in that category or split them up amongst several nominees to hedge their bet. If they have any points on a film that wins its category, they get those points. Simple enough, right? Whoever has the most points when the ceremony is over, wins.
But first, we have combined everyone’s numbers into one master list that reflects the site’s overall predictions. Let’s take a look at who /Film thinks will walk home with Oscar gold on Sunday.
BEST PICTURE
Arrival – 50 points
Fences – 0 points
Hacksaw Ridge – 0 points
Hell or High Water – 0 points
Hidden Figures – 10 points
La La Land – 550 points
Lion – 0 points
Manchester by the Sea – 10 points
Moonlight – 180 points
With a record-tying 14 nominations, La La Land is not only the favorite to win Best Picture, it’s the favorite to win…well, just about everything. However, our staff thinks that if anyone can upset the frontrunners, it’s Moonlight.
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea – 620 points
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge – 0 points
Ryan Gosling, La La Land – 120 points
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic – 0 points
Denzel Washington, Fences – 60 points
Casey Affleck has dominated the awards season so far and our numbers reflect that accordingly. Ryan Gosling may get caught up in the La La Land train and Oscar voters sure love Denzel Washington, but this is Affleck’s to lose.
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Isabelle Huppert, Elle – 80 points
Ruth Negga, Loving – 20 points
Natalie Portman, Jackie – 0 points
Emma Stone, La La Land – 700 points
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins – 0 points
If one of La La Land‘s two leads is going home with a trophy on Sunday, it’s going to be Emma Stone. It’s possible to imagine an Isabelle Huppert upset, but come on.
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight – 720 points
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water – 35 points
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea – 0 points
Dev Patel, Lion – 45 points
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals – 0 points
Out of our predictions, Mahershala Ali scored more points than anyone else. With the exception of the Golden Globes, Ali has scooped up nearly ever substantial supporting actor award over the past few months and Oscar voters will see this as an opportunity to honor Moonlight while giving everything else to La La Land.
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Viola Davis, Fences – 620 points
Naomie Harris, Moonlight – 70 points
Nicole Kidman, Lion – 0 points
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures – 10 points
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea – 100 points
This category has been Viola Davis’ to lose ever since Fences was first announced. The only thing standing in her way are voters who think that this is “category fraud” and that Davis actually belongs in the lead actress category. But no one can argue with her actual work onscreen.
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Kubo and the Two Strings – 20 points
Moana – 270 points
My Life as a Zucchini – 0 points
The Red Turtle – 0 points
Zootopia – 510 points
The big question is which Disney animated film is going home with a shiny Oscar on Sunday? We’re giving the edge to Zootopia, but we left plenty of room for a Moana upset.
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival – 190 points
La La Land – 510 points
Lion – 0 points
Moonlight – 100 points
Silence – 0 points
In terms of pure beauty and excellence, every nominated film here deserves recognition. And because of that, La La Land will probably win by default because it’s going to win everything else.
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied – 90 points
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – 85 points
Florence Foster Jenkins – 15 points
Jackie – 360 points
La La Land – 160 points
What’s this? A category where La La Land isn’t going to win? Oscar voters tend to favorite historical films in this category and the stylish, period-appropriate clothing in Jackie really is a wonder to behold.
DIRECTING
Arrival – 50 points
Hacksaw Ridge – 0 points
La La Land – 660 points
Manchester by the Sea – 0 points
Moonlight – 90 points
Get ready for your close-up, Damien Chazelle. Anyone else taking is over La La Land will be the upset of the night.
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Fire at Sea – 0 points
I Am Not Your Negro – 45 points
Life, Animated – 50 points
O.J.: Made in America – 650 points
13th – 45 points
Last year, film critics and fans argued over whether or not the seven-hour epic O.J.: Made in America was a film or a television show. Now, it’s /Film’s favorite to win an Academy Award. Whoa.
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
Extremis – 250 points
4.1 Miles – 30 points
Joe’s Violin – 240 points
Watani: My Homeland – 20 points
The White Helmets – 260 points
Here’s the secret about predicting the short film categories at the Academy Awards: no one knows anything. There’s no hard favorite here and anyone claiming to know for sure is crazy.
FILM EDITING
Arrival – 60 points
Hacksaw Ridge – 0 points
Hell or High Water – 0 points
La La Land – 570 points
Moonlight – 170 points
Film Editing is a category that often ends up going to Best Picture winners by default. For that reason, this one will probably end up as yet another La La Land win.
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Land of Mine – 45 points
A Man Called Ove – 60 points
The Salesman – 295 points
Tanna – 20 points
Toni Erdmann – 380 points
This is another unpredictable category, but the critically lauded Toni Erdmann squeaked ahead in our predictions. However, the politics surrounding The Salesman (and the fact that it’s also a critical favorite) make it a close runner-up.
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
A Man Called Ove – 233 points
Star Trek Beyond – 413 points
Suicide Squad – 154 points
This is one of the year’s weirdest categories. Because it’s impossible to imagine Suicide Squad winning an Oscar and because A Man Called Ove is one of the least-seen nominees, Star Trek Beyond‘s exceptional alien make-up designs should win the day.
Have something to say about this post?
Click to join the discussion.