2017 Golden Globes Winners: Updated Live

Posted on Sunday, January 8th, 2017 by

2017 Golden Globes Winners

The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards are airing this evening, and we’re keeping you updated with a list of all the winners live as they’re announced. We’ll also be providing some commentary about the winners and the ceremony itself as it all happens live on NBC when the festivities begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on NBC.

Check out the full 2017 Golden Globes winners list after the jump.

2017 Golden Globes Live Updates

*WINNERS appear in bold.*

8:00 The show is kicking off the an opening number inspired by the opening musical number of La La Land, taking place on the red carpet with a cavalcade of the nominees accompanying host Jimmy Fallon. We’ll be posting this tomorrow morning for sure.

The first award is handed out for the night…

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Aaron Taylor Johnson - Nocturnal Animals

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Commentary: This is quite the surprise. Most of us had Mahershala Ali pegged, or even Jeff Bridges as a back-up.

And now we have another award handed out pretty quickly:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Billy Bob Thornton - Goliath

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Commentary: Another win that no one was really expecting. This seemed like it was in the bag for Rami Malek, but apparently Billy Bob Thornton gave him a run for this award right to the end.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Tracee Ellis Ross - Blackish

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Awards are firing off really quickly with:

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

atlanta

Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep

2017 Golden Globes Nominees

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Director – Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Divines (France)
Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Moonlight
La La land
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Moonlight
La La land
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, Broadchurch
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Awards

Have something to say about this post?
Click to join the discussion.

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2016 /Film. Privacy Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.