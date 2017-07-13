2017 Emmy Nominations Announced: Westworld, Stranger Things, The Night Of, This Is Us & More
Posted on Thursday, July 13th, 2017 by Ethan Anderton
Today brought the nominations for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, and Westworld came out on top on the drama side of things with a total of 22 nominations across the board. On the comedy side, Veep was the leader with a total of 17 nominations. The miniseries Feud: Bette and Joan also fared well with 18 nominations.
Outside of the leaders of the pack, shows like Stranger Things, This Is Us, Big Little Lies, The Night Of and The Handmaid’s Tale made a big splash. Plus, Saturday Night Live had a big presence this year as well.
Check out the full list of 2017 Emmy nominations below.
Outstanding Drama Series:
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Comedy Series:
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Outstanding Television Movie:
Black Mirror
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Wizard of Lies
Outstanding Limited Series:
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud
Genius
The Night Of
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Sterling K Brown – This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins – Westworld
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Kevin Spacey – House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder
Claire Foy – The Crown
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell – The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld
Robin Wright – House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Aziz Ansari – Master of None
Zach Galifianakis – Baskets
Donald Glover – Atlanta
William H. Macy – Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney – Mom
Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Riz Ahmed – The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock
Robert De Niro – Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Geoffrey Rush – Genius
John Turturro – The Night Of
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Carrie Coon – Fargo
Felicity Huffman – American Crime
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Outstanding Reality – Competition Program:
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
Ru Paul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series:
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Real Time with Bill Maher
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
John Lithgow – The Crown
Mandy Patinkin – Homeland
Michael Kelly – House of Cards
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Ron Cephas – This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright – Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Anna Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
Uzo Aduba – Orange Is The New Black
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Chrissy Mets – This Is Us
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Louie Anderson – Baskets
Ty Burrell – Modern Family
Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale – Veep
Matt Walsh – Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Vanessa Bayer – Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Kathryn Hahn – Transparent
Judith Light – Transparent
Anna Chlumsky – Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
David Thewlis – Fargo
Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan
Stanley Tucci – Feud: Bette and Joan
Bill Camp – The Night Of
Michael K. Williams – The Night Of
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Regina Kind – American Crime
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies
Judy Davis – Feud: Bette and Joan
Jackie Hoffman – Feud: Bette and Joan
Michelle Pfeiffer – Wizard of Lies
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:
Ben Mendelsohn – Bloodline
B.D. Wong – Mr. Robot
Hank Azaria – Ray Donovan
Denis O’Hare – This Is Us
Brian Tyree Henry – This Is Us
Gerald McRaney – This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:
Alison Wright – The Americans
Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale
Cicely Tyson – How to Get Away with Murder
Ann Dowd – The Leftovers
Laverne Cox – Orange Is the New Black
Shannon Purser – Stranger Things
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:
Riz Ahmed – Girls
Matthew Rhys – Girls
Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Saturday Night Live
Tom Hanks – Saturday Night Live
Hugh Laurie – Veep
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:
Wanda Sykes – Black-ish
Carrie Fisher – Catastrophe
Becky Ann Baker – Girls
Angela Bassett – Master of None
Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live
Melissa McCarthy – Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Animated Program:
Archer
Bob’s Burgers
Elena and the Secret of Avalor
The Simpsons
South Park
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program:
Adventure Time
Disney Mickey Mouse
Marvel’s Rocket & Groot
Steven Universe
Teen Titans Go!
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series:
Billy on the Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Outstanding Variety Special:
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents Dinner
Louis C.K. 2017
Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust
Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Season Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?
You can check out the extensive, full list of Emmy nominations right here. Otherwise, find out who wins big at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards when they air on CBS on September 17 at 8 pm ET.