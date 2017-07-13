Today brought the nominations for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, and Westworld came out on top on the drama side of things with a total of 22 nominations across the board. On the comedy side, Veep was the leader with a total of 17 nominations. The miniseries Feud: Bette and Joan also fared well with 18 nominations.

Outside of the leaders of the pack, shows like Stranger Things, This Is Us, Big Little Lies, The Night Of and The Handmaid’s Tale made a big splash. Plus, Saturday Night Live had a big presence this year as well.

Check out the full list of 2017 Emmy nominations below.

Outstanding Drama Series:

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Outstanding Television Movie:

Black Mirror

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Wizard of Lies

Outstanding Limited Series:

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud

Genius

The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K Brown – This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins – Westworld

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Kevin Spacey – House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder

Claire Foy – The Crown

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell – The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Robin Wright – House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Aziz Ansari – Master of None

Zach Galifianakis – Baskets

Donald Glover – Atlanta

William H. Macy – Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Pamela Adlon – Better Things

Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney – Mom

Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Riz Ahmed – The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock

Robert De Niro – Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Geoffrey Rush – Genius

John Turturro – The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Carrie Coon – Fargo

Felicity Huffman – American Crime

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies

Outstanding Reality – Competition Program:

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

Ru Paul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Real Time with Bill Maher

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul

John Lithgow – The Crown

Mandy Patinkin – Homeland

Michael Kelly – House of Cards

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Ron Cephas – This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Anna Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Uzo Aduba – Orange Is The New Black

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Chrissy Mets – This Is Us

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Louie Anderson – Baskets

Ty Burrell – Modern Family

Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale – Veep

Matt Walsh – Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Vanessa Bayer – Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Kathryn Hahn – Transparent

Judith Light – Transparent

Anna Chlumsky – Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies

David Thewlis – Fargo

Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan

Stanley Tucci – Feud: Bette and Joan

Bill Camp – The Night Of

Michael K. Williams – The Night Of

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Regina Kind – American Crime

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies

Judy Davis – Feud: Bette and Joan

Jackie Hoffman – Feud: Bette and Joan

Michelle Pfeiffer – Wizard of Lies

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

Ben Mendelsohn – Bloodline

B.D. Wong – Mr. Robot

Hank Azaria – Ray Donovan

Denis O’Hare – This Is Us

Brian Tyree Henry – This Is Us

Gerald McRaney – This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

Alison Wright – The Americans

Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale

Cicely Tyson – How to Get Away with Murder

Ann Dowd – The Leftovers

Laverne Cox – Orange Is the New Black

Shannon Purser – Stranger Things

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

Riz Ahmed – Girls

Matthew Rhys – Girls

Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks – Saturday Night Live

Hugh Laurie – Veep

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:

Wanda Sykes – Black-ish

Carrie Fisher – Catastrophe

Becky Ann Baker – Girls

Angela Bassett – Master of None

Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live

Melissa McCarthy – Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Animated Program:

Archer

Bob’s Burgers

Elena and the Secret of Avalor

The Simpsons

South Park

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program:

Adventure Time

Disney Mickey Mouse

Marvel’s Rocket & Groot

Steven Universe

Teen Titans Go!

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series:

Billy on the Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Outstanding Variety Special:

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents Dinner

Louis C.K. 2017

Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust

Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Season Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?

You can check out the extensive, full list of Emmy nominations right here. Otherwise, find out who wins big at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards when they air on CBS on September 17 at 8 pm ET.