The Directors Guild of America has unveiled the nominations for the 67th annual DGA Awards. Hit the jump to see the nominees and learn about Kubo and the Two Strings‘ historical nomination from the Costume Designers Guild.

The DGA has named Damien Chazelle (La La Land), Garth Davis (Lion), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea) and Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) for its top feature film award. They also nominated Garth Davis or its first-time director award along with

The Director’s Guild Of America also nominated Garth Davis or its first-time director award along with Tim Miller for Deadpool, Kelly Fremon Craig for Edge of Seventeen, Nate Parker for Birth of a Nation and Dan Trachtenberg for 10 Cloverfield Lane.

The big snubs from the DGA nominations include Mel Gibson for Hacksaw Ridge and Martin Scorsese for Silence.

Not part of the DGAs but it’s also worth noting that costume designer Deborah Cook received a nomination for Kubo and the Two Strings in the category of Excellence in Fantasy Film by the Costume Designers Guild (CDG). It is the first time in the guild’s 19 year history of awards that an animated film has been nominated by the CDG. If you’ve ever had the oppurtunity to see some of this handcrafted work in person, then you know this has been a long time coming and a big achievement for Laika.

The full list of DGA Award nominations follow below. The DGA Awards are February 4 at the Beverly Hilton.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM FOR 2016

DAMIEN CHAZELLE

La La Land (Lionsgate)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Michael Beugg

First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn

Second Assistant Director: Paula Case

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Bart Lipton

Second Second Assistant Director: Brett Robinson

Additional Second Assistant Director: Dodi Rubenstein

GARTH DAVIS

Lion (The Weinstein Company)

Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Chris Webb

First Assistant Director: Ananya Rane (India Unit)

Second Assistant Directors: Mark Ingram (Australia Unit), Sunny Tiku (India Unit), KP Singh (India Unit), Shaunak Kapur (India Unit)

BARRY JENKINS

Moonlight (A24)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Jennifer Radzikowski

KENNETH LONERGAN

Manchester by the Sea (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Declan Baldwin

First Assistant Director: Michael J. Moore

Second Assistant Director: David Blazina

Second Second Assistant Directors: Tim LaDue, Scooter Perrotta

DENIS VILLENEUVE

Arrival (Paramount Pictures)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Stan Wlodkowski

First Assistant Director: Donald L. Sparks

Second Assistant Director: Brigitte Goulet

Second Second Assistant Director: Karine P. Labelle

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR FOR 2016

GARTH DAVIS

Lion (The Weinstein Company)

Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Chris Webb

First Assistant Director: Ananya Rane (India Unit)

Second Assistant Directors: Mark Ingram (Australia Unit), Sunny Tiku (India Unit), KP Singh (India Unit), Shaunak Kapur (India Unit)

KELLY FREMON CRAIG

The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Brendan Ferguson

Production Manager: Dan Clarke

First Assistant Director: James Bitonti

Second Assistant Director: Daniel Mansfield

TIM MILLER

Deadpool

(Twentieth Century Fox)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: John J. Kelly

First Assistant Director: James Bitonti

Second Assistant Director: Daniel Mansfield

NATE PARKER

The Birth of a Nation (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Mark Moran

First Assistant Director: Tomas Deckaj

Second Assistant Director: Mark C. Stevens

Second Second Assistant Director: Scott Bowers

DAN TRACHTENBERG

10 Cloverfield Lane (Paramount Pictures)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Robert J. Dohrmann

First Assistant Director: Jason Blumenfeld

Second Assistant Director: Paul B. Uddo

Second Second Assistant Director: Jonathan M. Warren

Location Manager: Batou A. Chandler