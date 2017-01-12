Awards: DGA Nominations, ‘Kubo and the Two Strings’ Gets Historic Costume Designers Guild Nomination
Posted on Thursday, January 12th, 2017 by Peter Sciretta
The Directors Guild of America has unveiled the nominations for the 67th annual DGA Awards. Hit the jump to see the nominees and learn about Kubo and the Two Strings‘ historical nomination from the Costume Designers Guild.
The DGA has named Damien Chazelle (La La Land), Garth Davis (Lion), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea) and Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) for its top feature film award. They also nominated Garth Davis or its first-time director award along with
The Director’s Guild Of America also nominated Garth Davis or its first-time director award along with Tim Miller for Deadpool, Kelly Fremon Craig for Edge of Seventeen, Nate Parker for Birth of a Nation and Dan Trachtenberg for 10 Cloverfield Lane.
The big snubs from the DGA nominations include Mel Gibson for Hacksaw Ridge and Martin Scorsese for Silence.
Not part of the DGAs but it’s also worth noting that costume designer Deborah Cook received a nomination for Kubo and the Two Strings in the category of Excellence in Fantasy Film by the Costume Designers Guild (CDG). It is the first time in the guild’s 19 year history of awards that an animated film has been nominated by the CDG. If you’ve ever had the oppurtunity to see some of this handcrafted work in person, then you know this has been a long time coming and a big achievement for Laika.
The full list of DGA Award nominations follow below. The DGA Awards are February 4 at the Beverly Hilton.
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM FOR 2016
DAMIEN CHAZELLE
La La Land (Lionsgate)
Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Michael Beugg
First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn
Second Assistant Director: Paula Case
Assistant Unit Production Manager: Bart Lipton
Second Second Assistant Director: Brett Robinson
Additional Second Assistant Director: Dodi Rubenstein
GARTH DAVIS
Lion (The Weinstein Company)
Directorial Team:
First Assistant Director: Chris Webb
First Assistant Director: Ananya Rane (India Unit)
Second Assistant Directors: Mark Ingram (Australia Unit), Sunny Tiku (India Unit), KP Singh (India Unit), Shaunak Kapur (India Unit)
BARRY JENKINS
Moonlight (A24)
Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Jennifer Radzikowski
KENNETH LONERGAN
Manchester by the Sea (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)
Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Declan Baldwin
First Assistant Director: Michael J. Moore
Second Assistant Director: David Blazina
Second Second Assistant Directors: Tim LaDue, Scooter Perrotta
DENIS VILLENEUVE
Arrival (Paramount Pictures)
Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Stan Wlodkowski
First Assistant Director: Donald L. Sparks
Second Assistant Director: Brigitte Goulet
Second Second Assistant Director: Karine P. Labelle
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR FOR 2016
GARTH DAVIS
Lion (The Weinstein Company)
Directorial Team:
First Assistant Director: Chris Webb
First Assistant Director: Ananya Rane (India Unit)
Second Assistant Directors: Mark Ingram (Australia Unit), Sunny Tiku (India Unit), KP Singh (India Unit), Shaunak Kapur (India Unit)
KELLY FREMON CRAIG
The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)
Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Brendan Ferguson
Production Manager: Dan Clarke
First Assistant Director: James Bitonti
Second Assistant Director: Daniel Mansfield
TIM MILLER
Deadpool
(Twentieth Century Fox)
Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: John J. Kelly
First Assistant Director: James Bitonti
Second Assistant Director: Daniel Mansfield
NATE PARKER
The Birth of a Nation (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Mark Moran
First Assistant Director: Tomas Deckaj
Second Assistant Director: Mark C. Stevens
Second Second Assistant Director: Scott Bowers
DAN TRACHTENBERG
10 Cloverfield Lane (Paramount Pictures)
Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Robert J. Dohrmann
First Assistant Director: Jason Blumenfeld
Second Assistant Director: Paul B. Uddo
Second Second Assistant Director: Jonathan M. Warren
Location Manager: Batou A. Chandler
