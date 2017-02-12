2017 BAFTA Winners: ‘La La Land’ Takes Home Plenty of British Awards Too
Posted on Sunday, February 12th, 2017 by Ethan Anderton
Just in case you thought La La Land was just an obsession of American critics and film industry insiders, the British equivalent of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences just handed out the BAFTAs (which are basically the Oscars across the pond), and the musical from director Damien Chazelle took home plenty of awards with nary a competitor coming close to rivaling it.
La La Land took home several big awards, including Best Film and Best Director, and it snagged a few other trophies too. Lion also had a decent showing, while the rest of the awards had their love spread out over a great variety of films. Get the full list of 2017 BAFTA winners after the jump.
Other unexpected wins include Casey Affleck taking home Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea (which also won Best Original Screenpay) and Viola Davis winning Best Supporting Actress for Fences. One surprising win though came from Dev Patel, landing Best Supporting Actor for Lion. That category seems to be one of the hardest to predict this year across with board, so it’ll be interesting to see who gets the Oscar in that section this year.
Lion also took home Best Adapted Screenplay, so the film could end up making a bigger showing at the Oscars than some might think. It’s nominated for Best Picture, and while no one thinks it has a chance at beating La La Land, that doesn’t mean other awards are out of its reach. The same can be said for Manchester by the Sea as well.
Frankly, I’m still hoping Moonight is the one to start upsetting La La Land (though I love both equally), but that wasn’t going to happen at the BAFTAs since it only just got a limited release in the United Kingdom this past weekend and doesn’t have nearly as much buzz over there.
Anyway, here’s the full 2017 BAFTA winners list, with each winner bolded.
Best Film
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding British Film
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Best Leading Actress
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Leading Actor
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Best Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel, Lion
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Supporting Actress
Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Viola Davis, Fences
Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding Debut
Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer) — The Girl With All the Gifts
George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer) — The Hard Stop
Pete Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer) — Notes on Blindness
John Donnelly (Writer), Ben A. Williams (Director) — The Pass
Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers) — Under the Shadow
Best Film Not in the English Language
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann
Best Documentary
13th
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner
Best Animated Film
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootropolis
Best Cinematography
Arrival
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Manchester by the Sea
Best Make Up and Hair
Florence Foster Jenkins
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Best Production Design
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Best Special Visual Effects
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Original Music
Arrival
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best Sound
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Best British Short Film
Consumed
Home
Mouth of Hell
The Party
Standby
Best British Short Animation
The Alan Dimension
A Love Story
Tough
The EE Rising Star Award
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Tom Holland
Ruth Negga
