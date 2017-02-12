Just in case you thought La La Land was just an obsession of American critics and film industry insiders, the British equivalent of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences just handed out the BAFTAs (which are basically the Oscars across the pond), and the musical from director Damien Chazelle took home plenty of awards with nary a competitor coming close to rivaling it.

La La Land took home several big awards, including Best Film and Best Director, and it snagged a few other trophies too. Lion also had a decent showing, while the rest of the awards had their love spread out over a great variety of films. Get the full list of 2017 BAFTA winners after the jump.

Other unexpected wins include Casey Affleck taking home Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea (which also won Best Original Screenpay) and Viola Davis winning Best Supporting Actress for Fences. One surprising win though came from Dev Patel, landing Best Supporting Actor for Lion. That category seems to be one of the hardest to predict this year across with board, so it’ll be interesting to see who gets the Oscar in that section this year.

Lion also took home Best Adapted Screenplay, so the film could end up making a bigger showing at the Oscars than some might think. It’s nominated for Best Picture, and while no one thinks it has a chance at beating La La Land, that doesn’t mean other awards are out of its reach. The same can be said for Manchester by the Sea as well.

Frankly, I’m still hoping Moonight is the one to start upsetting La La Land (though I love both equally), but that wasn’t going to happen at the BAFTAs since it only just got a limited release in the United Kingdom this past weekend and doesn’t have nearly as much buzz over there.

Anyway, here’s the full 2017 BAFTA winners list, with each winner bolded.

Best Film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding British Film

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

I, Daniel Blake

Notes on Blindness

Under the Shadow

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Best Leading Actress

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman, Jackie



Best Leading Actor

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Best Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel, Lion

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Supporting Actress

Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Viola Davis, Fences

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding Debut

Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer) — The Girl With All the Gifts

George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer) — The Hard Stop

Pete Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer) — Notes on Blindness

John Donnelly (Writer), Ben A. Williams (Director) — The Pass

Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers) — Under the Shadow

Best Film Not in the English Language

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

Son of Saul

Toni Erdmann

Best Documentary

13th

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes on Blindness

Weiner

Best Animated Film

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

Zootropolis

Best Cinematography

Arrival

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Manchester by the Sea

Best Make Up and Hair

Florence Foster Jenkins

Doctor Strange

Hacksaw Ridge

Nocturnal Animals

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best Production Design

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Best Special Visual Effects

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

The Jungle Book

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Original Music

Arrival

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best Sound

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Best British Short Film

Consumed

Home

Mouth of Hell

The Party

Standby



Best British Short Animation

The Alan Dimension

A Love Story

Tough

The EE Rising Star Award

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Tom Holland

Ruth Negga

The Academy Awards winners in the United States will be announced on February 26 on ABC.