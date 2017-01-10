2017 BAFTA Nominations: ‘La La Land’, ‘Arrival’, and ‘Nocturnal Animals’ Lead the Pack
Posted on Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 by Angie Han
La La Land is on a roll. Just days after scooping up a record seven awards at the Golden Globes, Damien Chazelle‘s musical romance has picked up an impressive eleven BAFTA Awards nominations, leading this year’s pack of contenders. Not far behind are Arrival and Nocturnal Animals, with nine each. Read the full list of 2017 BAFTA Awards Nominations below.
Going into this year’s awards race, La La Land, Moonlight, and Manchester by the Sea had been pegged as this year’s frontrunners. Meanwhile there’s only so much the BAFTA Awards can tell us about how the Oscar race will shake out, there’s no denying La La Land has momentum on its side right now. Meanwhile, BAFTA voters seemed disappointingly cool on Moonlight, giving it only four nominations. Though it managed to squeeze into the Best Film category, Barry Jenkins was shut out of Best Director. On the flip side, Nocturnal Animals is doing surprisingly well.
Other notable snubs included star and director Denzel Washington for Fences (though his co-star Viola Davis snagged a nomination), the entire cast of Hidden Figures (it did get an Adapted Screenplay nod), freshly minted Golden Globe winner Isabelle Huppert for Elle, and everyone involved with Martin Scorsese‘s Silence. And while Ruth Negga is up for the EE Rising Star Award, neither she nor anyone else was specifically recognized for Loving.
And for those noticing that the 2017 BAFTA nominations list looks a bit… homogenous, it’s worth mentioning that while the organization recently instituted a new policy excluding films that do not meet their standards for inclusivity, those new rules won’t take effect until 2019.
Here’s the full list of 2017 BAFTA nominations. Winners will be announced February 12.
Best Film
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding British Film
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Best Leading Actress
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Leading Actor
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Best Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel, Lion
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Supporting Actress
Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Viola Davis, Fences
Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding Debut
Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer) — The Girl With All the Gifts
George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer) — The Hard Stop
Pete Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer) — Notes on Blindness
John Donnelly (Writer), Ben A. Williams (Director) — The Pass
Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers) — Under the Shadow
Best Film Not in the English Language
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann
Best Documentary
13th
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner
Best Animated Film
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootropolis
Best Cinematography
Arrival
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Manchester by the Sea
Best Make Up and Hair
Florence Foster Jenkins
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Best Production Design
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Best Special Visual Effects
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Original Music
Arrival
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best Sound
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Best British Short Film
Consumed
Home
Mouth of Hell
The Party
Standby
Best British Short Animation
The Alan Dimension
A Love Story
Tough
The EE Rising Star Award
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Tom Holland
Ruth Negga
