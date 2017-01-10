La La Land is on a roll. Just days after scooping up a record seven awards at the Golden Globes, Damien Chazelle‘s musical romance has picked up an impressive eleven BAFTA Awards nominations, leading this year’s pack of contenders. Not far behind are Arrival and Nocturnal Animals, with nine each. Read the full list of 2017 BAFTA Awards Nominations below.

Going into this year’s awards race, La La Land, Moonlight, and Manchester by the Sea had been pegged as this year’s frontrunners. Meanwhile there’s only so much the BAFTA Awards can tell us about how the Oscar race will shake out, there’s no denying La La Land has momentum on its side right now. Meanwhile, BAFTA voters seemed disappointingly cool on Moonlight, giving it only four nominations. Though it managed to squeeze into the Best Film category, Barry Jenkins was shut out of Best Director. On the flip side, Nocturnal Animals is doing surprisingly well.

Other notable snubs included star and director Denzel Washington for Fences (though his co-star Viola Davis snagged a nomination), the entire cast of Hidden Figures (it did get an Adapted Screenplay nod), freshly minted Golden Globe winner Isabelle Huppert for Elle, and everyone involved with Martin Scorsese‘s Silence. And while Ruth Negga is up for the EE Rising Star Award, neither she nor anyone else was specifically recognized for Loving.

And for those noticing that the 2017 BAFTA nominations list looks a bit… homogenous, it’s worth mentioning that while the organization recently instituted a new policy excluding films that do not meet their standards for inclusivity, those new rules won’t take effect until 2019.

Here’s the full list of 2017 BAFTA nominations. Winners will be announced February 12.

Best Film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding British Film

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

I, Daniel Blake

Notes on Blindness

Under the Shadow

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Best Leading Actress

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman, Jackie



Best Leading Actor

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Best Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel, Lion

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Supporting Actress

Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Viola Davis, Fences

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding Debut

Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer) — The Girl With All the Gifts

George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer) — The Hard Stop

Pete Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer) — Notes on Blindness

John Donnelly (Writer), Ben A. Williams (Director) — The Pass

Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers) — Under the Shadow

Best Film Not in the English Language

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

Son of Saul

Toni Erdmann

Best Documentary

13th

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes on Blindness

Weiner

Best Animated Film

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

Zootropolis

Best Cinematography

Arrival

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Manchester by the Sea

Best Make Up and Hair

Florence Foster Jenkins

Doctor Strange

Hacksaw Ridge

Nocturnal Animals

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best Production Design

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Best Special Visual Effects

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

The Jungle Book

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Original Music

Arrival

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best Sound

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Best British Short Film

Consumed

Home

Mouth of Hell

The Party

Standby



Best British Short Animation

The Alan Dimension

A Love Story

Tough

The EE Rising Star Award

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Tom Holland

Ruth Negga