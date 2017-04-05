Last week, it was revealed that Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator and The Avengers director Joss Whedon is going to write and direct a Batgirl movie. It feels like a pitch-perfect match of storyteller and character – Whedon’s voice feels perfectly honed to tell the story of Barbara Gordon, the daughter of the Gotham City police commissioner who decides to take her father’s war on crime to the next level.

Of course, it’s still early days yet. Whedon has not cast his Batgirl. And that’s why we’re here. We have 17 suggestions.

Alison Brie

It’s not clear how old Joss Whedon’s Batgirl will be. Is she a college-aged newbie or a seasoned crimefighter who’s been hitting the pavement alongside Batman for some time? Alison Brie is a little bit older than some of the names on this list, but if they want a more experienced Batgirl in her 30s and not a teen learning the ropes, look no further! The Community and Mad Men star is the complete package: funny, dynamic, and capable of wringing real emotion out of ridiculous situations. Barbara Gordon is a character defined by how she overcomes her tragedies, utilizing grace, pluck and good humor. It’s easy to imagine Brie bring that toughness, and that wry comedy, to the part. (Jacob Hall)

Alexandra Daddario

After being part of the ensemble of fantasy heroes in the Percy Jackson film series, Alexandra Daddario deserves another chance at a big blockbuster franchise. Showing that she can hold her own when facing giant earthquakes in San Andreas and a psycho murderer in Texas Chainsaw 3D, Alexandra Daddario is much better than the movies she’s been part of over the years, and Batgirl feels like the right opportunity for the actress to spread her wings.

Aside from having the right signature look to pull of Batgirl, she’s also got the right personality. Daddario can be tough when the situation calls for it, but she also has a brighter, bubbly side that fits the personality of Barbara Gordon perfectly. If you need any further convincing, just check out her supporting turn in True Detective or her guest star appearances in The Last Man on Earth and New Girl. The woman has range, and it would be fantastic to see her thrown in a cape and cowl. (Ethan Anderton)

Mackenzie Davis

Barbara Gordon is a notorious “badass librarian,” and Mackenzie Davis has proven herself to be partial to the role of the bespectacled nerd with a sharp tongue. The Halt and Catch Fire star has nailed the brassy girl genius part of Batgirl on that AMC show, but also shows signs of depth and nuance in her appearance on Black Mirror’s “San Junipero” episode.

Batgirl is nothing if not complex, especially if the film adapts the “New 52” version of Batgirl, in which Barbara has been miraculously cured of her paralysis she received at the hands of the Joker, and sheds her Oracle identity to return to the Batgirl mantle. She stumbles, faces resistance from her family and friends, and often has to fall back on her smarts quite a bit, but this wearier, vulnerable version of Barbara could easily be inhabited by Davis. (Hoai-Tran Bui)

Zoey Deutch

When I first took notice of Zoey Deutch, she was helping to breathe life into Richard Linklater’s enormously entertaining Everybody Wants Some!! One thing was clear, even from her limited screen time: this girl was going to be a star. I had a similar revelation when I got drunk enough to watch Vampire Academy on Netflix and watched, jaw agape, as this girl held her head up high and delivered a memorable action hero in an otherwise lackluster movie. Between these two movies, she has everything you want in a Batgirl directed by Joss Whedon. The former proves that she can be emotional and down-to-earth, while the latter showcases her ability to rattle off goofy superhero witticisms with the best of them. Mash them them together and presto! You have a cinematic Barbara Gordon. (Jacob Hall)

Karen Gillan

When you need a tough but charismatic redhead to play a character like Batgirl, how can you not think of Karen Gillan? Sure, the actress might be held back by the fact that she’s already locked into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nebula, the sister of Guardians of the Galaxy member Gamora and daughter of future universe destroyer Thanos. But if Joss Whedon can move from Marvel to DC to direct this movie, there’s no reason that actors and actresses can’t do the same, right?

Karen Gillan is best known in nerdier circles for her turn as Amy Pond on Doctor Who, a role that should be reason enough to let her suit up as Batgirl. Combine that with the skill she’s shown as the villainous alien sister in Guardians of the Galaxy, combine it with some of the charm she displayed on the sorely underrated series Selfie, and you’ve got yourself an ideal big screen version of Barbara Gordon. (Ethan Anderton)

Scarlett Johansson

It’s been well reported that Scarlett Johansson and Joss Whedon both wanted to make a Black Widow movie. But with the phase three schedule fully booked, it’s seeming less and less likely that she’ll get to play a comic book superhero in a solo movie. Would it be possible for Scarlett to jump over to DC with Whedon? It’s unlikely, but it’s certainly fun to think about. If Joss wanted to re-team with Johansson badly enough, I doubt Warner Bros would say no to having one of the biggest female actresses on the planet as the star of this film. Heck, we already know she can handle the action and superhero gear. (Peter Sciretta)