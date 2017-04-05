Michael Bay has revealed that Paramount is currently developing 14 Transformers movies. We’ve rounded up what we know about the Transformers movies revealed to be in development so far.



The filmmaker mentioned during promotion for Transformers: The Last Knight at CinemaCon that the Transformers writers room has outlined 14 more stories set in the Transformers universe. Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ll get 14 movies as a lot of what goes into development never hits the big screen. In fact, Bay’s Transformers: The Last Knight was two of these stories mashed together (from what I can tell, a post-apocalyptic Terminator story combined with a mythology-deep King Arthur story).

The Transformers writers room consists of Akiva Goldsman (I Am Legend), Ken Nolan (Black Hawk Down), Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Hibernation), Christina Hodson (Shut In), Lindsey Beer (Barbie), Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari (Ant-Man), Robert Kirkman (Walking Dead creator), Art Marcum & Matt Holloway (Iron Man), Zak Penn (Ready Player One) and Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Amazing Spider-Man 2). With so many writers, it should come as no surprise that so many ideas came out of the room.

It was initially reported that each of these 12 writers would leave the Transformers writers room penning a treatment for a potential Transformers movie. Those writers would then have the first crack at writing the scripts for treatment that meet the approval of Paramount, Bay, executive producer Steven Spielberg, Hasbro and the producers. So what do we know about the movies?

Transformers Sequels

Transformers: The Last Knight: Coming this summer, Michael Bay has directed the film based on a script by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, Ken Nolan with story by Akiva Goldsman. The movie will hit theaters on June 23. The official synopsis follows: “Humans are at war with the Transformers, and Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving the future lies buried in the secrets of the past and the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Now, it’s up to the unlikely alliance of Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg), Bumblebee, an English Lord (Anthony Hopkins) and an Oxford professor (Laura Haddock) to save the world.” Bay has hinted that the film will have easter eggs for “different things to come.”

Transformers 6: We know nothing about the plot, but the script was written by Christina Hodson, with story by credits from Matt Holloway, Art Marcum, and Ken Nolan. I guess it will continue the story of Mark Wahlberg’s character Cade Yeager. If they decide to go off from the Yeager storyline, it’s been hinted in footage previewed from this film that the story could follow the Transformers’ relationship to the Witwicky family throughout the decades. Last we heard they are aiming for a June 28, 2019, release. Michael Bay is not expected to return as director (although he has said that before twice now).

Transformers 7: Another script with no information on the plot. Screenplay credits include Matt Holloway, Art Marcum and Ken Nolan. The plan is to have this in theaters in Summer 2021.

Transformers 8: Another script with no information on the plot. Screenplay credits include Matt Holloway, Art Marcum and Ken Nolan. The hope is to have this in theaters for Summer 2023.

While it has not been stated, it appears that Paramount Pictures would like to emulate the Star Wars release formula with a Transformers saga film being released every other year and a Transformers standalone anthology film released in the years in between. Speaking of which, there are several other Transformers movies we’ve heard about that aren’t standard sequels.

Transformers Spin-Offs

Bumblebee: Kubo And The Two Strings director Travis Knight makes his live-action directorial debut with a movie scheduled to hit theaters on June 8, 2018. Written by Christina Hodson (Unforgettable, Shut In), the story is a prequel focusing on Bumblebee in the years before he met up with Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) in Michael Bay’s original Transformers. The movie features no other Transformers, will focus on a younger main actor.

An R-Rated Bumblebee Movie: Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has revealed that one of the stories to come out of the Transformers writers room is a “really fun R rated [movie], with Bumblebee. I don’t wanna say, but it would be really fun. Very Quentin [Tarantino], you know.” I’m assuming since they decided to go with the Christina Hodson script, this one won’t be happening.

Transformers One: An animated film centered around the origins of the Autobots and Decepticons, is currently in development with Ant-Man screenwriters Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari. The movie will focus on the Transformers home-world of Cybertron. It is in continuity with the mythology that was developed in the writers room. Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has said that it is “our deep dive into Cybertron will have some continuity to that. There is a—I won’t say a relationship, but I’ll say it’s touching on relatively the same time period, so I think in that sense, there’s a direct relationship. We’re not trying to affect the animated movie, and the animated movie is not trying to mimic or take from [the live-action films]. It’s just we’re taking from the same general area.” He also revealed that while the story is not Earth-based, it will have an “Earth-relationship to it” to keep it relatable.

Roman Transformers Movie: While nothing has been formally announced, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has hinted that a Transformers film set during Roman times is something that they may be working on.

No Transformers and G.I. Joe Crossover

One movie Paramount is not actively developing is a G.I. Joe/Transformers crossover. Di Bonaventura has said that they are currently not developing such a crossover, despite the fact that G.I. Joe 3 was once in the works as a Transformers crossover. Anyway G.I. Joe is in the midst of getting a franchise reboot anyway.

So there you have it, that’s eight of the possible 14 Transformers movies that we know are in development. Is there anything we missed? Are there any Transformers movies you’d like to see? If so, please leave the information in the comments below!