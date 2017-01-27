After flying high off the success of the Best Picture winner Spotlight, director Tom McCarthy produced and directed a new Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why, based on Jay Asher‘s New York Times bestseller. McCarthy has directed for television before, having made the scrapped Game of Thrones pilot. The splendid storyteller behind Win Win and The Station Agent directed the first two episodes of 13 Reasons Why, a new drama following a group of high school kids after a tragedy.

Below, watch the 13 Reasons Why teaser.

The Selena Gomez-produced drama is about a high school student, Hannah Baker (Katherine Lanford), who tragically committed suicide. She recorded tapes explaining the 13 reasons why she did it, which she left for Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette), a classmate who had a crush on her. He’ll find out whether he was one of the reasons why. The 13 episodes are a dual narrative following both Clay and Hanna.

Here’s the 13 Reasons Why teaser:

The tagline for the series: “Why would a dead girl lie? The truth comes out March 31st.”

It’s a promising first look the series. With the students lined up against the lockers like criminals, “Monster” playing on the soundtrack, and the mysterious last lines, it sets a slightly unsettling tone. This doesn’t look like a typical young adult show, but considering Tom McCarthy is involved, that’s not surprising.

Here’s the official synopsis: