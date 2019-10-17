It’s been 10 years since the events of Zombieland, and as that zombie comedy showed, it’s not easy surviving in an apocalyptic wasteland. But one of the ways that Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone‘s gang lived so long in Zombieland: Double Tap was by following Columbus’s (Eisenberg) hard line rules for surviving the zombie apocalypse. The title of the sequel spells out one of those rules, but in the latest Zombieland: Double Tap clip we get to learn one more rule.

Zombieland Double Tap Clip

In the first Zombieland, there are only 49 rules for surviving the zombie apocalypse. By the time the events of Zombieland: Double Tap rolls around, Columbus has created at least three more and potentially more to come. But we get to learn about Rule 52 in the latest Zombieland: Double Tap clip, which boils down to “Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” complete with a fun title card. Columbus is referring to the new doppelganger gang led by Luke Wilson, whose team of followers include Thomas Middleditch are a little too similar to our favorite apocalypse survivors, which Stone’s Wichita sarcastically comments on in the clip. Tallahassee’s (Harrelson) new love interest played by Rosario Dawson also joins in on the fray.

Other newcomers to the sequel include Zoey Deutch, Avan Jogia, and Dan Aykroyd as fellow survivors of the zombie apocalypse.

Here is the synopsis for Zombieland: Double Tap:

A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland 2: Double Tap. In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

Zombieland: Double Tap storms into theaters on October 18, 2019.