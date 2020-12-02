‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Tickets on Sale Now
Posted on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 by Chris Evangelista
Wonder Woman 1984 is making history as a major movie that’s premiering both in theaters and on HBO Max on the same exact day, December 25. And while I think it’s safe to say that most people are going to watch this sequel from the safety of their own homes, those who want a big-screen experience now have a chance to buy advance tickets.
If you head on over here you can purchase some Wonder Woman 1984 tickets. The Patty Jenkins-directed sequel is of course headed to HBO Max on December 25, but it’s also opening in select theaters that day, too. And if there’s a theater near you that’s actually still opened here’s your chance to risk it all! Again: I’m almost positive the majority of movie-goers are going to watch the film at home. But it’s good to have options.
“As we navigate these unprecedented times, we’ve had to be innovative in keeping our businesses moving forward while continuing to super-serve our fans,” said Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, which includes Warner Bros. Pictures. “This is an amazing film that really comes to life on the big screen and, working with our partners in the exhibition community, we will provide that option to consumers in the U.S. where theaters are open. We realize that a lot of consumers can’t go back to the movies due to the pandemic, so we also want to give them the option to see Wonder Woman 1984 via our HBO Max platform.”
“We appreciate how patient audiences have been and given the great anticipation around Wonder Woman 1984 we are grateful to be able to make this terrifically entertaining movie widely available in these challenging times,” added Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group.
Here’s a synopsis:
Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, “Wonder Woman 1984” is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.