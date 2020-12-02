‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Tickets on Sale Now

Wonder Woman 1984 is making history as a major movie that’s premiering both in theaters and on HBO Max on the same exact day, December 25. And while I think it’s safe to say that most people are going to watch this sequel from the safety of their own homes, those who want a big-screen experience now have a chance to buy advance tickets.

If you head on over here you can purchase some Wonder Woman 1984 tickets. The Patty Jenkins-directed sequel is of course headed to HBO Max on December 25, but it’s also opening in select theaters that day, too. And if there’s a theater near you that’s actually still opened here’s your chance to risk it all! Again: I’m almost positive the majority of movie-goers are going to watch the film at home. But it’s good to have options.

“As we navigate these unprecedented times, we’ve had to be innovative in keeping our businesses moving forward while continuing to super-serve our fans,” said Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, which includes Warner Bros. Pictures. “This is an amazing film that really comes to life on the big screen and, working with our partners in the exhibition community, we will provide that option to consumers in the U.S. where theaters are open. We realize that a lot of consumers can’t go back to the movies due to the pandemic, so we also want to give them the option to see Wonder Woman 1984 via our HBO Max platform.”

“We appreciate how patient audiences have been and given the great anticipation around Wonder Woman 1984 we are grateful to be able to make this terrifically entertaining movie widely available in these challenging times,” added Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

