Westworld season 3 just started last night, and if you’re curious about what’s on the agenda this season, there’s a new trailer to give you some clues. And if you were wondering what characters like Maeve and the Man in Black, who didn’t appear in the premiere, are up to, this trailer will provide some (vague) answers. In addition to the trailer, there’s also a featurette that goes behind-the-scenes of the first episode. Both videos await you below.

Westworld Season 3 Trailer

What awaits us all in Westworld season 3? Based on this trailer, Tessa Thompson‘s Charlotte Hale robot is going to go through an identity crisis; Ed Harris‘s Man in Black is soaking in a tub; and Jeffrey Wright‘s Bernard is going back to Westworld to recruit Thandie Newton’s Maeve (who is in a World War II-themed park now) in his fight against Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood). Also: Vincent Cassel shows up, and does his Vincent Cassel thing (being menacing and seductive at the same time). On top of all that, Aaron Paul‘s Caleb announces that he’s “with” Dolores, even though she wants to wipe out the human race (but honestly, who can blame her?).

Westworld Featurette

If this trailer doesn’t scratch your Westworld itch until the next episode, perhaps this will do the trick. This featurette goes behind-the-scenes of the premiere, filling in some of the blanks, including some explanation of the crime app that Aaron Paul’s Caleb uses to land some petty crime gigs to pad his personal income. The featurette also teases the still-developing relationship between Caleb and Dolores. I’m assuming HBO is going to make one of these videos for every episode this season, which is kind of neat. It’s like giving every episode its own making-of documentary, something you don’t usually get from TV shows.