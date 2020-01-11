Weathering With You is finally making its long-awaited debut in the U.S., which means it’s getting an official English dub for those who struggle with (in the words of Bong Joon-ho) the one-inch barrier of subtitles. GKIDs has released a new Weathering With You clip that gives a preview of the English-language voice cast, which includes Lee Pace, Alison Brie, and Riz Ahmed, in action. But don’t worry, subtitle lovers: When Makoto Shinkai’s highly anticipated follow-up to his worldwide hit Your Name hits theaters later this month, both sub and dub versions will be available.

Weathering With You Clip

After the success of the heart-wrenching cosmic romance of Your Name, GKIDs’ marketing has been doubling down on the supernatural awe of Weathering With You, which follows a teenage runaway who stumbles into Hina, a girl who has the ability to control the weather. But lest we forget, Your Name was pretty funny! And it seems like Weathering With You keeps up Shinkai’s newfound comedic streak, as seen in the fun and offbeat new clip, which shows the runaway Hodoka presenting a special umbrella to Hina that he promises can help her control the weather. It’s a goofy and silly scene that suggests that this movie isn’t all tragic romance.

The clip also gives us a preview of the English-language voice cast, which includes Brandon Engman as Hodaka, Ashley Boettcher as Hina, Lee Pace as Suga, Alison Brie as Natsumi, Emeka Guindo as Nagi, Riz Ahmed as Takai, Vinnie Penna as Kimura, Mike Pollock as Yasui, and Barbara Goodson as Tachibana. The film will open in U.S. theaters with both subtitled and English-dubbed versions available.

Here is the synopsis for Weathering With You:

GKIDS proudly presents the highly-anticipated new film from director Makoto Shinkai and producer Genki Kawamura, the creative team behind the critically-acclaimed, global smash hit Your Name. The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…

Weathering With You will hit theaters nationwide on January 17, 2020 following special nationwide fan preview screenings through Fathom Events on January 15 and January 16, 2020.