On the May 1, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter and Kitra got a silver play button from YouTube!
- Inspired by a bizarre dream, Jacob has a question for the group.
- Brad briefly tried Peacock through his Xfinity cable subscription
- Hoai-Tran is a prisoner in her parents’ basement.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Brad checked out Ghostbusters: Artbook
- Chris read If It Bleeds by Stephen King.
- Hoai-Tran has been reading Severance by Ling Ma and The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Junot Díaz.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Brad and Chris and Ben and HT watched the Parks and Recreation Special.
- Peter and Brad watched Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,
- Peter has been binge-watching Eamon & Bec on Youtube, saw Never Have I Ever on Netflix, and is still watching Westworld.
- Brad finished Big Mouth Season 3, rewatched Disney’s First Kid.
- Jacob watched Pet Sematary, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters, The Girl With All the Gifts, Haunted, The Lion King, Beyond Skyline, 0.0 MHZ, Absentia, Rodman: For Better or Worse, 42-1, The Good the Bad the Hungry, and the season finale of Brooklyn 99.
- Chris finished Schitt’s Creek.
- Hoai-Tran watched The Half of It, The Great, Les Misérables (2019), Time to Hunt, Invisible Life, is rewatching Community.
- Ben watched The Lighthouse, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and The Kid Who Would Be King.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad had Wonder Woman 1984-inspired SweeTarts Golden Ropes, Hershey’s Cookie Bites, Laffy Taffy Jelly Beans
