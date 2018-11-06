On the November 6, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what we’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Who voted today?

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter celebrated Halloween at the West Hollywood Halloween carnival , updated his Apple Watch and it ended up bricking his device, and went to Disneyland which is in a weird week transition between Halloween and Christmas Time, and I interviewed the directors of Ralph Breaks The Internet . Brad has been battling a hellish sinus infection, went to Ghostbusters in Concert, returned home from Utah Jacob bought a weighted blanket and it is amazing. Hoai-Tran had her going away party at the Players Club , and attended a Friendsgiving before meeting Ryan and Shane from Buzzfeed Unsolved . Chris VOTED, because it’s the right thing to do, damn it.

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob has temporarily abandoned real books because he caved in and bought some video game strategy guides.

What we’ve been Watching : Peter saw an early screening of Ralph Breaks the Internet , and finally watched American Vandal season one. Brad saw Bohemian Rhapsody and started watching Chef’s Table . Jacob is enjoying the new Universal Monsters Blu-ray box set, caught up with Skyscraper , is nearing end of ER season 8, and finally started watching season 5 of The Great British Baking Show . Chris watched the newly added, older episodes of Great British Bake Off/Baking Show , The Nun , the new cut of Outlaw King . Ben watched King Kong , Homecoming King , Patriot Act , and tried watching The Night Comes For Us but had an Ip Man marathon instead Hoai-Tran has been watching Netflix’s Queer Eye .

What we’ve been Eating : Aside from a cheat day at Disneyland, Peter has been on his diet and has reached 20 pounds lost. Brad tried Hot Cocoa Hershey’s Kisses and is celebrating the return of White Fudge covered Oreos .

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob is still working through Red Dead Redemption 2 , tried out The Mummy Demastered and he picked up Diablo 3 on the Nintendo Switch. Hoai-Tran has been blasting Ariana Grande’s “thank u next” and Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Party for One” while packing.



