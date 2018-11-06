Water Cooler: Video Game Strategy Guides, Cooking Shows, American Vandal, King Kong, Bohemian Rhapsody & Outlaw King
Posted on Tuesday, November 6th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 6, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what we’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: Who voted today?
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter celebrated Halloween at the West Hollywood Halloween carnival, updated his Apple Watch and it ended up bricking his device, and went to Disneyland which is in a weird week transition between Halloween and Christmas Time, and I interviewed the directors of Ralph Breaks The Internet.
- Brad has been battling a hellish sinus infection, went to Ghostbusters in Concert, returned home from Utah
- Jacob bought a weighted blanket and it is amazing.
- Hoai-Tran had her going away party at the Players Club, and attended a Friendsgiving before meeting Ryan and Shane from Buzzfeed Unsolved.
- Chris VOTED, because it’s the right thing to do, damn it.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob has temporarily abandoned real books because he caved in and bought some video game strategy guides.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter saw an early screening of Ralph Breaks the Internet, and finally watched American Vandal season one.
- Brad saw Bohemian Rhapsody and started watching Chef’s Table.
- Jacob is enjoying the new Universal Monsters Blu-ray box set, caught up with Skyscraper, is nearing end of ER season 8, and finally started watching season 5 of The Great British Baking Show.
- Chris watched the newly added, older episodes of Great British Bake Off/Baking Show, The Nun, the new cut of Outlaw King.
- Ben watched King Kong, Homecoming King, Patriot Act, and tried watching The Night Comes For Us but had an Ip Man marathon instead
- Hoai-Tran has been watching Netflix’s Queer Eye.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Aside from a cheat day at Disneyland, Peter has been on his diet and has reached 20 pounds lost.
- Brad tried Hot Cocoa Hershey’s Kisses and is celebrating the return of White Fudge covered Oreos.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob is still working through Red Dead Redemption 2, tried out The Mummy Demastered and he picked up Diablo 3 on the Nintendo Switch.
- Hoai-Tran has been blasting Ariana Grande’s “thank u next” and Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Party for One” while packing.
Other articles mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.