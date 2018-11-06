On the November 6, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what we’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter:  Who voted today?

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter celebrated Halloween at the West Hollywood Halloween carnival, updated his Apple Watch and it ended up bricking his device, and went to Disneyland which is in a weird week transition between Halloween and Christmas Time, and I interviewed the directors of Ralph Breaks The Internet.
    • Brad has been battling a hellish sinus infection, went to Ghostbusters in Concert, returned home from Utah
    • Jacob bought a weighted blanket and it is amazing.
    • Hoai-Tran had her going away party at the Players Club, and attended a Friendsgiving before meeting Ryan and Shane from Buzzfeed Unsolved.
    • Chris VOTED, because it’s the right thing to do, damn it.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob has temporarily abandoned real books because he caved in and bought some video game strategy guides.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter saw an early screening of Ralph Breaks the Internet, and finally watched American Vandal season one.
    • Brad saw Bohemian Rhapsody and started watching Chef’s Table.
    • Jacob is enjoying the new Universal Monsters Blu-ray box set, caught up with Skyscraper, is nearing end of ER season 8, and finally started watching season 5 of The Great British Baking Show.
    • Chris watched the newly added, older episodes of Great British Bake Off/Baking Show, The Nun, the new cut of Outlaw King.
    • Ben watched King Kong, Homecoming King, Patriot Act, and tried watching The Night Comes For Us but had an Ip Man marathon instead
    • Hoai-Tran has been watching Netflix’s Queer Eye.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Aside from a cheat day at Disneyland, Peter has been on his diet and has reached 20 pounds lost.
    • Brad tried Hot Cocoa Hershey’s Kisses and is celebrating the return of White Fudge covered Oreos.
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob is still working through Red Dead Redemption 2, tried out The Mummy Demastered and he picked up Diablo 3 on the Nintendo Switch.
    • Hoai-Tran has been blasting Ariana Grande’s “thank u next” and Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Party for One” while packing.

