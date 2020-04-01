On the April 1, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: We did it! We finally conquered the month of March! Or did it conquer us?
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Jacob wants to know which stores and shops near you are taking the pandemic seriously.
- Brad participated in a Google Hangout trivia night with friends, played Pictionary with his parents through Skype.
- HT sat on her fire escape and got drunk singing Cats songs because there’s NOWHERE ELSE TO GO.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Peter has been reading (or looking at) The Art of The Rise of Skywalker by Phil Szostak.
- Ben read The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Brad, HT and Jacob watched Tiger King.
- Peter watched Castaway with Kitra who had never seen it, binge-watched Ozark season 3, and the two-part season 2 opening of Darkside of the Ring on Vice, and is still enjoying Westworld even though it’s inching back towards the mystery box.
- Brad watched The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Ringer, the second season of A.P. Bio.
- Jacob is binge-watching New Girl. He also watched The Gift, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Kill Bill Vol. 1, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and The Furies.
- Chris watched Little Women.
- Ben rewatched Portrait of a Lady on Fire and watched The Long Good Friday, The Adventures of Prince Achmed, Happy Death Day, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, and the first two episodes of AppleTV+’s Home Before Dark.
- Hoai-Tran watched Little Fires Everywhere, Tower of God, the new Amazon series Tales from the Loop, Space Jam, The Rocketeer, West Side Story, rewatched Mask of Zorro.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Mountain Dew Frost Bite and Canada Dry Bold Ginger Ale
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Brad tried the trial preview demo for Predator: Hunting Grounds
- Jacob is all-in and fully obsessed with The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild. He also participated in his first online game night.
Other Articles Mentioned:
