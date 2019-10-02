Water Cooler: The Good Place, The Irishman, Years and Years, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Ad Astra, Lucy in the Sky, Hatchet, Creepshow, & More
Posted on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 2, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Ben is in Hawaii.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Jacob wants to give a shout-out to the readers and listeners who said hi at Fantastic Fest.
- Brad wrecked his car, which is not cool.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Peter has been reading Bob Iger’s book A Ride Of A Lifetime.
- Jacob read Horrorstor by Grady Hendrix.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Jacob, Hoai-Tran, Chris, and Brad watched the season premiere of The Good Place.
- Hoai-Tran and Chris watched The Irishman.
- Chris and Jacob watched Hell House LLC 3.
- Peter has been watching Years and Years on HBO and has been binge watching a YouTube channel called Potato Jet.
- Chris watched Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- Jacob watched the season finale of Battlebots, Hatchet, Hatchet II, and the first episode of Creepshow.
- Brad watched the available episodes of the new season of Great British Baking Show, has been watching Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik, rewatched Cabin in the Woods,
- Hoai-Tran saw Ad Astra, Lucy in the Sky, The Lighthouse, Inside Llewyn Davis, saw First Cow and Varda by Agnes at NYFF and has revisited an old favorite anime Inuyasha.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Jacob and Chris enjoyed some Gourdoughs.
- Brad tried Apple Cider cookies from 7-11 and Arby’s S’mores Shake, and Cheez-It Pizza from Pizza Hut. Is enraged to learn that the VooDew Mountain Dew flavor was Candy Corn.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob has been playing Untitled Goose Game.
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.