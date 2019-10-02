The Good Place Season 4 Clip

On the October 2, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Ben is in Hawaii.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Jacob wants to give a shout-out to the readers and listeners who said hi at Fantastic Fest.
    • Brad wrecked his car, which is not cool.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Peter has been reading Bob Iger’s book A Ride Of A Lifetime.
    • Jacob read Horrorstor by Grady Hendrix.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Jacob, Hoai-Tran, Chris, and Brad watched the season premiere of The Good Place.
    • Hoai-Tran and Chris watched The Irishman.
    • Chris and Jacob watched Hell House LLC 3.
    • Peter has been watching Years and Years on HBO and has been binge watching a YouTube channel called Potato Jet.
    • Chris watched Spider-Man: Far From Home.
    • Jacob watched the season finale of Battlebots, Hatchet, Hatchet II, and the first episode of Creepshow.
    • Brad watched the available episodes of the new season of Great British Baking Show, has been watching Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik, rewatched Cabin in the Woods,
    • Hoai-Tran saw Ad Astra, Lucy in the Sky, The Lighthouse, Inside Llewyn Davis, saw First Cow and Varda by Agnes at NYFF and has revisited an old favorite anime Inuyasha.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Jacob and Chris enjoyed some Gourdoughs.
    • Brad tried Apple Cider cookies from 7-11 and Arby’s S’mores Shake, and Cheez-It Pizza from Pizza Hut.  Is enraged to learn that the VooDew Mountain Dew flavor was Candy Corn.
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob has been playing Untitled Goose Game.

