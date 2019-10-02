On the October 2, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Ben is in Hawaii.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Jacob wants to give a shout-out to the readers and listeners who said hi at Fantastic Fest. Brad wrecked his car, which is not cool.

What we’ve been Reading : Peter has been reading Bob Iger’s book A Ride Of A Lifetime . Jacob read Horrorstor by Grady Hendrix.

What we’ve been Watching : Jacob, Hoai-Tran, Chris, and Brad watched the season premiere of The Good Place . Hoai-Tran and Chris watched The Irishman . Chris and Jacob watched Hell House LLC 3 . Peter has been watching Years and Years on HBO and has been binge watching a YouTube channel called Potato Jet . Chris watched Spider-Man: Far From Home . Jacob watched the season finale of Battlebots , Hatchet , Hatchet II , and the first episode of Creepshow . Brad watched the available episodes of the new season of Great British Baking Show , has been watching Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik , rewatched Cabin in the Woods , Hoai-Tran saw Ad Astra, Lucy in the Sky, The Lighthouse, Inside Llewyn Davis , saw First Cow and Varda by Agnes at NYFF and has revisited an old favorite anime Inuyasha .

What we’ve been Eating : Jacob and Chris enjoyed some Gourdoughs . Brad tried Apple Cider cookies from 7-11 and Arby’s S’mores Shake, and Cheez-It Pizza from Pizza Hut. Is enraged to learn that the VooDew Mountain Dew flavor was Candy Corn.

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob has been playing Untitled Goose Game .



