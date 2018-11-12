On the November 12, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: It’s Peter’s birthday.

In The News:

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter bought the new iPad , and then returned it. Jacob went to the new Laurent Durieux show at the Mondo Gallery. Hoai-Tran moved to New York and saw the fancy Central Park duck!

What we’ve been Watching : Peter saw Overlord , and has gotten hooked on a new YouTube channel: Becki and Chris . Jacob revisited The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo before seeing The Girl in the Spider’s Web , rewatched Apostle , and he binged too much of The Great British Baking Show . Chris watched all of Amazon’s Homecoming , The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and caught up with Blindspotting , Christopher Robin and BlacKkKlansman . Brad has been digging into the Robin Williams: Comic Genius box set Ben finished Maniac , watched Bodied , The Quiet Man , Ralph Breaks the Internet , Inside Llewyn Davis , and The Ghost Goes West Hoai-Tran saw The Grinch .

What we’ve been Eating : Brad was able to get Thanksgiving Pringles , tried Peppermint Bark Oreos to satisfy Peter

What we’ve been Playing : Brad has been intermittently playing Ghostbusters World Jacob has been re-addicted to Lady Gaga’s Joanne and Marty Robbins’ Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs .



Other articles mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: