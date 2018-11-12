the grinch trailer

On the November 12, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter:  It’s Peter’s birthday.

In The News:

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter bought the new iPad, and then returned it.
    • Jacob went to the new Laurent Durieux show at the Mondo Gallery.
    • Hoai-Tran moved to New York and saw the fancy Central Park duck!
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter saw Overlord, and has gotten hooked on a new YouTube channel: Becki and Chris.
    • Jacob revisited The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo before seeing The Girl in the Spider’s Web, rewatched Apostle, and he binged too much of The Great British Baking Show.
    • Chris watched all of Amazon’s Homecoming, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and caught up with Blindspotting, Christopher Robin and BlacKkKlansman.
    • Brad has been digging into the Robin Williams: Comic Genius box set
    • Ben finished Maniac, watched Bodied, The Quiet Man, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Inside Llewyn Davis, and The Ghost Goes West
    • Hoai-Tran saw The Grinch.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad was able to get Thanksgiving Pringles, tried Peppermint Bark Oreos to satisfy Peter
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Brad has been intermittently playing Ghostbusters World
    • Jacob has been re-addicted to Lady Gaga’s Joanne and Marty Robbins’ Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs.

