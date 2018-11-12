Water Cooler: Stan Lee, iPad, Overlord, Spider’s Web, Homecoming, Blindspotting, Robin Williams, Becki and Chris, Bodied, Grinch
Posted on Monday, November 12th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 12, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps
Opening Banter: It’s Peter’s birthday.
In The News:
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter bought the new iPad, and then returned it.
- Jacob went to the new Laurent Durieux show at the Mondo Gallery.
- Hoai-Tran moved to New York and saw the fancy Central Park duck!
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter saw Overlord, and has gotten hooked on a new YouTube channel: Becki and Chris.
- Jacob revisited The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo before seeing The Girl in the Spider’s Web, rewatched Apostle, and he binged too much of The Great British Baking Show.
- Chris watched all of Amazon’s Homecoming, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and caught up with Blindspotting, Christopher Robin and BlacKkKlansman.
- Brad has been digging into the Robin Williams: Comic Genius box set
- Ben finished Maniac, watched Bodied, The Quiet Man, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Inside Llewyn Davis, and The Ghost Goes West
- Hoai-Tran saw The Grinch.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad was able to get Thanksgiving Pringles, tried Peppermint Bark Oreos to satisfy Peter
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Brad has been intermittently playing Ghostbusters World
- Jacob has been re-addicted to Lady Gaga’s Joanne and Marty Robbins’ Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs.
Other articles mentioned:
- Artist Laurent Durieux Breaks Down Every Poster in His New Mondo Show
- ‘The Grinch’ Review: This Animated Dr. Seuss Retelling is Two Times Too Long
All the other stuff you need to know:
