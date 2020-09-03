Water Cooler: Song of Spider-Man, Mulan, Bill and Ted Face the Music, Master and Commander, The Mask, and More
Posted on Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 by Ben Pearson
On the September 3, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the virtual water cooler.
Opening Banter: Several of the regular crew are going to be out traveling tomorrow in the lead-up to Labor Day weekend, so we’re only going to have two podcast episodes this week.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Brad went to the movie theater to see Tenet.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob read The French and Indian War by Walter R. Borneman
- Chris read Song of Spider-Man by Glen Berger.
- Ben read The Murder of Roger Ackroyd by Agatha Christie.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Chris and HT watched Antebellum.
- Jacob watched Love on the Spectrum, High Score, Sputnik, Class Action Park, Cats, Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, and The Mask.
- Chris watched Bill & Ted Face the Music.
- Ben rewatched Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World and enjoyed the third episode of Lovecraft Country.
- Hoai-Tran watched Mulan, The Philadelphia Story, and the new season of Aggretsuko.
- Brad watched Earth to Ned, Robin’s Wish, rewatched One Fine Day.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried The Mandalorian cereal, and Ritz Cheese Crispers
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Ben listened to the latest ultra-long episode of The Secret History of Hollywood podcast.
- Jacob played his first solo RPG session and ran another session with only one player.
- Hoai-Tran and her RPG group finally got around to Call of Cthulhu (we did the Lightless Beacon one-shot).
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.