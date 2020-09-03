bill and ted face the music trailer

On the September 3, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the virtual water cooler.

Opening Banter: Several of the regular crew are going to be out traveling tomorrow in the lead-up to Labor Day weekend, so we’re only going to have two podcast episodes this week.

 

At The Water Cooler:

 

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Brad went to the movie theater to see Tenet.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob read The French and Indian War by Walter R. Borneman
    • Chris read Song of Spider-Man by Glen Berger.
    • Ben read The Murder of Roger Ackroyd by Agatha Christie.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried The Mandalorian cereal, and Ritz Cheese Crispers
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Ben listened to the latest ultra-long episode of The Secret History of Hollywood podcast.
    • Jacob played his first solo RPG session and ran another session with only one player.
    • Hoai-Tran and her RPG group finally got around to Call of Cthulhu (we did the Lightless Beacon one-shot).

 

