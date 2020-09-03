On the September 3, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the virtual water cooler.

Opening Banter: Several of the regular crew are going to be out traveling tomorrow in the lead-up to Labor Day weekend, so we’re only going to have two podcast episodes this week.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Brad went to the movie theater to see Tenet .

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob read The French and Indian War by Walter R. Borneman Chris read Song of Spider-Man by Glen Berger. Ben read The Murder of Roger Ackroyd by Agatha Christie.

What we’ve been Watching : Chris and HT watched Antebellum. Jacob watched Love on the Spectrum , High Score , Sputnik , Class Action Park , Cats , Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey , and The Mask . Chris watched Bill & Ted Face the Music . Ben rewatched Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World and enjoyed the third episode of Lovecraft Country . Hoai-Tran watched Mulan , The Philadelphia Story , and the new season of Aggretsuko . Brad watched Earth to Ned , Robin’s Wish , rewatched One Fine Day .

What we’ve been Eating : Brad tried The Mandalorian cereal, and Ritz Cheese Crispers

What we’ve been Playing : Ben listened to the latest ultra-long episode of The Secret History of Hollywood podcast. Jacob played his first solo RPG session and ran another session with only one player. Hoai-Tran and her RPG group finally got around to Call of Cthulhu (we did the Lightless Beacon one-shot).



