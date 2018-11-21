On the November 21, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter experienced Ralph Breaks VR , spent his weekend at a Magic Convention in Culver City, and then went to Designer Con and Disneyland . Chris went to Washington DC to visit the International Spy Museum , where he interviewed Wolf Blitzer and real spies (and also did an escape the room about finding a nuclear bomb). Brad put on a charity stand-up show in his hometown headlined by Kyle Kinane , is spending two weeks in Utah Hoai-Tran visited the Museum of Moving Image where she saw the Buster Scruggs and Jim Henson exhibits, and had a Friendsgiving Part 2. Jacob flew to Atlanta for work and saw stuff he can’t talk about yet. Ben started going through footage for his Iceland video

What we’ve been Watching : Peter saw Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald , he also saw two superhero movies, Aquaman and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse but isn’t able to give his reactions just yet. He also started watching the second season of American Vandal . Chris watched Deadwax on Shudder, Creed II , Mile 22 , and the Netflix series Dogs . Hoai-Tran watched Mandy at the Metrograph, Memories of Murder on Amazon Prime, and is currently watching Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power . Brad watched Hotel Artemis and The Lion King Jacob watched most of Channel Zero season 4 in a dark hotel room and it was upsetting. He also mostly caught up on The Venture Bros. and is enjoying the new YouTube app on the Nintendo Switch far too much. Ben watched Widows and Creed II , is rewatching Community , and started season 2 of Ozark

What we’ve been Reading : Peter has re-downloaded Marvel Unlimited and has read the first ten issues of Miles Morales run of Ultimate Spider-Man . Jacob has been reading Blood, Sweat and Pixels by Jason Schrier. He also picked up George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood .

What we’ve been Eating : Peter tried the Peppermint Bark oreos and loves them. He also experienced Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure, and ate at Irv’s Burgers for one last time . Brad tried Merry Mash-Up Mountain Dew, discovered you can get white chocolate peppermint mocha at Starbucks Jacob ate at South City Kitchen and Lure in Atlanta.

What we’ve been Playing : Brad has been listening to The Greatest Showman Reimagined Jacob has also been listening to The Great Showman Reimagined and has played way, way, way, way too much Diablo III on the Nintendo Switch. He also played the card game Someone Has Died . Ben finally started playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild



Other articles mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: