On the April 8, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to WonderCon in Anaheim and visited Disneyland and had a cheat day reminding him that overeating and eating shitty food makes him feel horrible. And covered the Avengers: Endgame junket.
- Brad bought a PlayStation 4 with Red Dead Redemption and Spider-Man, but hasn’t played them yet because life is cruel.
- Hoai-Tran saw Church the Cat at Pet Sematary advanced screening, attended the Missing Link NYC premiere, went to an Epik High concert.
- Jacob bought a white board after learning the dark secret of staying on track with his exercise.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob has started reading Sandman Slim by Richard Kadrey.
- Ben read The Mysterious Affair at Styles
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Jacob and Brad watched Shazam! And HT rewatched it.
- HT and Chris watched Pet Sematary.
- Jacob and Chris watched The Legend of Cocaine Island.
- Jacob and HT watched The Twilight Zone,
- Jacob began an MCU re-watch and Brad is half-assing it.
- Peter saw 6 minutes of Avengers: Endgame, watched The Act on Hulu, The Boy Band Con, The Lou Pearlman documentary on YouTube Premium, and tried watching the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset.
- Ben watched Shrill, Midnight Run, and The Bad and the Beautiful
- Jacob watched Mercy Black, Await Further Instructions, The Bye Bye Man, Terminator Salvation, and lots of Jeopardy!.
- Brad watched Whitney, Queer Eye Season 3, Christopher Robin, Stan & Ollie
- Hoai-Tran watched The Beach Bum, Cold War, The Burial of Kojo, Lady J, One-Punch Man, Missing Link, the series finale of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter has been eating High Key Snacks mini cookies, and made a few recipes out of Southern Keto: 100+ Traditional Food Favorites for a Low-Carb Lifestyle including Cheeseburger “mac” helper and drop biscuits.
- Jacob wants to sing the praises of Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka.
- Brad tried four new kinds of M&M’s: Hazelnut Spread, Thai Coconut, English Toffee and Mexican Jalapeno, and Starburst Duos.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob has been playing Baba is You and Ape Out on the Nintendo Switch.
- Hoai-Tran is in a post-Kingdom Hearts 3 funk.
Other Articles Mentioned:
- ‘Shazam!’ May be the the Most Positive Superhero Movie Ever Made – But It Has One Serious Failing
- ‘Shazam!’ Director David F. Sandberg on How His Horror Roots Prepared Him for a Superhero Movie [Interview]
- Pet Sematary spoiler review
