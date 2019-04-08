the twilight zone super bowl trailer

On the April 8, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter went to WonderCon in Anaheim and visited Disneyland and had a cheat day reminding him that overeating and eating shitty food makes him feel horrible. And covered the Avengers: Endgame junket.
    • Brad bought a PlayStation 4 with Red Dead Redemption and Spider-Man, but hasn’t played them yet because life is cruel.
    • Hoai-Tran saw Church the Cat at Pet Sematary advanced screening, attended the Missing Link NYC premiere, went to an Epik High concert.
    • Jacob bought a white board after learning the dark secret of staying on track with his exercise.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob has started reading Sandman Slim by Richard Kadrey.
    • Ben read The Mysterious Affair at Styles
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Jacob and Brad watched Shazam! And HT rewatched it.
    • HT and Chris watched Pet Sematary.
    • Jacob and Chris watched The Legend of Cocaine Island.
    • Jacob and HT watched The Twilight Zone,
    • Jacob began an MCU re-watch and Brad is half-assing it.
    • Peter saw 6 minutes of Avengers: Endgame, watched The Act on Hulu, The Boy Band Con, The Lou Pearlman documentary on YouTube Premium, and tried watching the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset.
    • Ben watched Shrill, Midnight Run, and The Bad and the Beautiful
    • Jacob watched Mercy Black, Await Further Instructions, The Bye Bye Man, Terminator Salvation, and lots of Jeopardy!.
    • Brad watched Whitney, Queer Eye Season 3, Christopher Robin, Stan & Ollie
    • Hoai-Tran watched The Beach Bum, Cold War, The Burial of Kojo, Lady J, One-Punch Man, Missing Link, the series finale of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob has been playing Baba is You and Ape Out on the Nintendo Switch.
    • Hoai-Tran is in a post-Kingdom Hearts 3 funk.

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
