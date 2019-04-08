On the April 8, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter went to WonderCon in Anaheim and visited Disneyland and had a cheat day reminding him that overeating and eating shitty food makes him feel horrible. And covered the Avengers: Endgame junket. Brad bought a PlayStation 4 with Red Dead Redemption and Spider-Man , but hasn’t played them yet because life is cruel. Hoai-Tran saw Church the Cat at Pet Sematary advanced screening, attended the Missing Link NYC premiere, went to an Epik High concert. Jacob bought a white board after learning the dark secret of staying on track with his exercise.

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob has started reading Sandman Slim by Richard Kadrey. Ben read The Mysterious Affair at Styles

What we’ve been Watching : Jacob and Brad watched Shazam! And HT rewatched it. HT and Chris watched Pet Sematary . Jacob and Chris watched The Legend of Cocaine Island . Jacob and HT watched The Twilight Zone , Jacob began an MCU re-watch and Brad is half-assing it. Peter saw 6 minutes of Avengers: Endgame , watched The Act on Hulu, The Boy Band Con , The Lou Pearlman documentary on YouTube Premium, and tried watching the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset . Ben watched Shrill , Midnight Run , and The Bad and the Beautiful Jacob watched Mercy Black , Await Further Instructions , The Bye Bye Man , Terminator Salvation , and lots of Jeopardy! . Brad watched Whitney, Queer Eye Season 3, Christopher Robin, Stan & Ollie Hoai-Tran watched The Beach Bum, Cold War, The Burial of Kojo, Lady J, One-Punch Man, Missing Link, the series finale of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend .

What we’ve been Eating : Peter has been eating High Key Snacks mini cookies , and made a few recipes out of Southern Keto: 100+ Traditional Food Favorites for a Low-Carb Lifestyle including Cheeseburger “mac” helper and drop biscuits. Jacob wants to sing the praises of Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka. Brad tried four new kinds of M&M’s : Hazelnut Spread, Thai Coconut, English Toffee and Mexican Jalapeno , and Starburst Duos .

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob has been playing Baba is You and Ape Out on the Nintendo Switch. Hoai-Tran is in a post- Kingdom Hearts 3 funk.



