On the July 17, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Brad received a big Peacock promotional package, downloaded Peacock on Apple TV, set up an inflatable pool because it’s damn hot, has been hating the process of how collectible action figures are being released.
- Peter plug the new youtube video Galaxy’s Edge Has Changed! [Disney World Reopening]
- Chris released a new episode of 21st Century Spielberg.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob is reading The Road to Jonestown by Jeff Guinn.
- Chris read Survivor Song by Paul Tremblay.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Brad, Hoai-Tran, and Jacob watched Palm Springs
- Jacob and Chris watched The Beach House.
- Peter watched Gamemaster, and some more of Unsolved Mysteries.
- Jacob watched The Old Guard. He’s also fallen deeply in love with Schitt’s Creek.
- Brad watched David Foster: Off the Record
- Chris watched Tesla, Supermarket Sweep, and the Criterion Collection Bruce Lee box set.
- Ben rewatched Wet Hot American Summer and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, and saw The Right Stuff.
- Hoai-Tran watched The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, rewatched Pride and Prejudice.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter tried Try Teats, an international snack mystery box. This one featured Croatian and Serbian snacks and candy. Watch the video on YouTube.
- Brad tried Caramel Apple Jacks, Apple Pie Kit Kats, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Ice Cream
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob is running two RPG campaigns this weekend.
All the other stuff you need to know:
