palm springs trailer

On the July 17, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob is reading The Road to Jonestown by Jeff Guinn.
    • Chris read Survivor Song by Paul Tremblay. 
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Brad, Hoai-Tran, and Jacob watched Palm Springs
    • Jacob and Chris watched The Beach House.
    • Peter watched Gamemaster, and some more of Unsolved Mysteries.
    • Jacob watched The Old Guard. He’s also fallen deeply in love with Schitt’s Creek.
    • Brad watched David Foster: Off the Record
    • Chris watched Tesla, Supermarket Sweep, and the Criterion Collection Bruce Lee box set.
    • Ben rewatched Wet Hot American Summer and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, and saw The Right Stuff.
    • Hoai-Tran watched The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, rewatched Pride and Prejudice.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Peter tried Try Teats, an international snack mystery box. This one featured Croatian and Serbian snacks and candy. Watch the video on YouTube.
    • Brad tried Caramel Apple Jacks, Apple Pie Kit Kats, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Ice Cream
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob is running two RPG campaigns this weekend.

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. 
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). 
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word! 
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Film Daily Podcast, Water Cooler

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.