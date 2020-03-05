North by Northwest Cary Grant

On the March 5, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to in the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter:

 

At The Water Cooler:

 

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Ben saw the L.A. touring version of Escape to Margaritaville, and regretted every second of it.
    • Jacob managed to visit a film set without getting on a plane.
    • Brad went on vacation to Miami, Florida, saw Nate Bargatze’s latest stand-up show live.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Ben read City of Thieves.
    • Chris read The Big Goodbye.
    • Hoai-Tran finished Circe.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Jacob and Brad watched The Invisible Man.
    • Ben watched The Pharmacist and rewatched The Aristocats.
    • Jacob finally started watching the final episodes of BoJack Horseman, finished his rewatch of The Office, got caught up on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and rewatched Inception for the first time in years.
    • Brad watched Birds of Prey, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Sonic the Hedgehog, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, has been enjoying LEGO Masters,
    • Hoai-Tran watched System Crasher, saw a special big-screen showing of North by Northwest.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried Wendy’s Breakfast, Cherry Vanilla Coke, Ginger Sprite, Mango Fanta, Monster Ultra Fiesta, had some of the best burgers/steak of his life while on vacation. 
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Ben has been listening to The Session.
    • Brad tried out Sea of Thieves and Untitled Goose Game.

 

