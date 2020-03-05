On the March 5, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to in the Water Cooler.

What we’ve been Doing : Ben saw the L.A. touring version of Escape to Margaritaville , and regretted every second of it. Jacob managed to visit a film set without getting on a plane. Brad went on vacation to Miami, Florida, saw Nate Bargatze ’s latest stand-up show live.

What we’ve been Reading : Ben read City of Thieves . Chris read The Big Goodbye . Hoai-Tran finished Circe.

What we’ve been Watching : Jacob and Brad watched The Invisible Man . Ben watched The Pharmacist and rewatched The Aristocats . Jacob finally started watching the final episodes of BoJack Horseman , finished his rewatch of The Office , got caught up on Brooklyn Nine-Nine , and rewatched Inception for the first time in years. Brad watched Birds of Prey, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Sonic the Hedgehog, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, has been enjoying LEGO Masters , Hoai-Tran watched System Crasher , saw a special big-screen showing of North by Northwest.

What we’ve been Eating : Brad tried Wendy’s Breakfast, Cherry Vanilla Coke, Ginger Sprite, Mango Fanta , Monster Ultra Fiesta , had some of the best burgers/steak of his life while on vacation.

What we’ve been Playing : Ben has been listening to The Session . Brad tried out Sea of Thieves and Untitled Goose Game .



