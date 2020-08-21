lovecraft country trailer final

On the August 21, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Peter went Halloween shopping.
    • Chris released a new 21st Century Spielberg episode. 
    • Hoai-Tran completed Chloe Ting’s two-week ab shred challenge, to her shock!
    • We did a seance!
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob read “Sell Out” by Simon Rich and Dream Team by Jack McCallum.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Jacob, Ben and Peter watched Lovecraft Country.
    • Peter watched Magic Camp on Disney+, Live From The Space Stage: A Halyx Story on YouTube, and rewatched Can’t Hardly Wait.
    • Jacob watched The World’s Toughest Race, An American Pickle, and We Summon the Darkness.
    • Brad watched the first season of Hoops, is enjoying Big Brother All-Stars
    • Ben rewatched La La Land and Rear Window, and watched Safety Last!
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried Lay’s Carnitas Street Tacos flavored chips and Golden Grahams Toaster Strudels.
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob finished the first “season” of his Alien RPG campaign…and the players immediately requested a sequel.

All the other stuff you need to know:

