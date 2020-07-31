On the July 31, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Comic Con at home, and Ben’s Lost-inspired office.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went back to a theme park with Knott’s Taste of Calico event. Watch our video of the event here.
- Brad was able to get all of the Comic-Con exclusives that he wanted, received $250 in KFC gift cards for liking Secret Recipe Fries.
- Hoai-Tran guested on Chris’ 21st Century Spielberg podcast.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Jacob and HT watched Ju-on: Origins.
- Peter watched the first two seasons of How To Sell Drugs Fast (Online) on Netflix.
- Jacob watched 2009’s Star Trek, Relic, Crawl, Impetigore, Amulet, Devil’s Gate. He is also re-watching The Boys.
- Ben rewatched Who Framed Roger Rabbit.
- Brad watched both seasons of What We Do in the Shadows, first few episodes of Muppets Now, the first season of Love on the Spectrum, The Old Guard
- Hoai-Tran watched the Indiana Jones movies, The Adventures of Tintin, and Ocean Waves.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Tropical Froot Loops, Hostess S’mores Cupcakes, Ben & Jerry’s Netflix and Chill’d Ice Cream, Taco Bell Grilled Cheese Burrito,
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob is several sessions in with the two online RPG campaigns he’s running.
