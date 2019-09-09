On the September 9, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Peter is back, Chris is still gone in Toronto. And Jacob is prepping for Fantastic Fest.
At The Water Cooler:
- Peter traveled to Orlando Florida, avoided Hurricane Dorian, but almost died in the humidity. He experienced Halloween Horror Nights in Florida for the first time. Watch the video on Ordinary Adventures. He also visited Hollywood Studios to experience Toy Story Land for the first time, and take a trip to the other version of Galaxy’s Edge.
- Jacob got a second tattoo and celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary.
- Brad went to both Chicago shows for How Did This Get Made live.
- Hoai-Tran forgot to say that she went to The Color Factory.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob started reading Scream: Chilling Adventures in the Science of Fear by Margee Kerr.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Ben and Jacob saw It Chapter Two.
- Ben watched The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
- Peter has been watching The Endless Adventure on YouTube.
- Jacob watched Bigfoot County, and Pumpkinhead.
- Brad watched The Adventures of Pinocchio.
- Hoai-Tran watched Hustlers, Climax, the first two episodes of The Leftovers, and did a double feature of Spirited Away and Millennium Actress at the Metrograph.
- What we’ve been Doing:
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter ate at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, and Orlando’s version of Antojitos in Universal Citywalk. He also continued his Orlando tradition of ubering to Unos for Pizza Skins.
- Brad tried Creepy Cocoa Crisp M&M’s, KFC Mac & Cheese Famous Bowl
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Brad has been messing with the new HyperReal Darth Vader figure from Hasbro
All the other stuff you need to know:
