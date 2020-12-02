happiest season release

On the December 2, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What did you do for Thanksgiving?
    • Peter: Ate some food from honey baked ham at home the day before and went to Knotts Taste of Merry Farm on Thanksgiving.
    • Brad: Cooked and exchanged food with my parents, relaxed
    • Ben: Went to my parents’ patio and ate
    • HT: Cooked and had a small dinner at my cousin’s.
    • Chris: Nothing! 
  • What we’ve been Doing:
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • HT and Peter saw Happiest Season on Hulu.
    • Jacob and HT watched Gone Girl.
    • Brad and Chris watched Soul and Promising Young Woman.
    • Peter watched the first few episodes of The Flight Attendant on HBO Max and started following Pompsie on Youtube.
    • Jacob watched Ted Lasso, Possessor, Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight, and uh, Hubie Halloween.
    • Chris watched The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy and Moonstruck
    • Brad watched the first season of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, old episodes of The Price Is Right.
    • Hoai-Tran watched Tesla.
    • Ben finished How To With John Wilson and season 5 of Lost, watched Birds of Prey, and watched Phantasm III: Lord of the Dead.
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Jacob can now talk about the latest Unmatched set: Little Red Riding Hood vs Beowulf.

