On the December 2, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

What did you do for Thanksgiving? Peter: Ate some food from honey baked ham at home the day before and went to Knotts Taste of Merry Farm on Thanksgiving. Brad: Cooked and exchanged food with my parents, relaxed Ben: Went to my parents’ patio and ate HT: Cooked and had a small dinner at my cousin’s. Chris: Nothing!

What we’ve been Doing : Peter bought a drone and flew his DJI Mavic Mini 2 for the first time . Also he went to the Downtown Disney preview of Avengers Campus merch and purchased a Spider-Bot . Brad went to a drive-thru Christmas lights display Ben celebrated Vince Guaral-day

What we’ve been Watching : HT and Peter saw Happiest Season on Hulu. Jacob and HT watched Gone Girl . Brad and Chris watched Soul and Promising Young Woman . Peter watched the first few episodes of The Flight Attendant on HBO Max and started following Pompsie on Youtube. Jacob watched Ted Lasso , Possessor , Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight , and uh, Hubie Halloween. Chris watched The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy and Moonstruck . Brad watched the first season of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal , old episodes of The Price Is Right . Hoai-Tran watched Tesla . Ben finished How To With John Wilson and season 5 of Lost , watched Birds of Prey , and watched Phantasm III: Lord of the Dead .

What we’ve been Playing : Jacob can now talk about the latest Unmatched set: Little Red Riding Hood vs Beowulf .



All the other stuff you need to know: