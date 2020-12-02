Water Cooler: Happiest Season, Gone Girl, Soul, How To With John Wilson, Primal, Flying Drones, Tesla, The Flight Attendant, Ted Lasso, Possessor, Avengers Campus
Posted on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the December 2, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What did you do for Thanksgiving?
- Peter: Ate some food from honey baked ham at home the day before and went to Knotts Taste of Merry Farm on Thanksgiving.
- Brad: Cooked and exchanged food with my parents, relaxed
- Ben: Went to my parents’ patio and ate
- HT: Cooked and had a small dinner at my cousin’s.
- Chris: Nothing!
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter bought a drone and flew his DJI Mavic Mini 2 for the first time. Also he went to the Downtown Disney preview of Avengers Campus merch and purchased a Spider-Bot.
- Brad went to a drive-thru Christmas lights display
- Ben celebrated Vince Guaral-day
- What we’ve been Watching:
- HT and Peter saw Happiest Season on Hulu.
- Jacob and HT watched Gone Girl.
- Brad and Chris watched Soul and Promising Young Woman.
- Peter watched the first few episodes of The Flight Attendant on HBO Max and started following Pompsie on Youtube.
- Jacob watched Ted Lasso, Possessor, Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight, and uh, Hubie Halloween.
- Chris watched The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy and Moonstruck.
- Brad watched the first season of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, old episodes of The Price Is Right.
- Hoai-Tran watched Tesla.
- Ben finished How To With John Wilson and season 5 of Lost, watched Birds of Prey, and watched Phantasm III: Lord of the Dead.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Jacob can now talk about the latest Unmatched set: Little Red Riding Hood vs Beowulf.
