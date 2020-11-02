On the November 2, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What did everyone do for Halloween?
- Peter live-streamed about Mandalorian.
- Brad went to a friend’s house for a socially distanced bonfire where masks were worn and costumes were encouraged.
- Jacob had a thoroughly mediocre Halloween!
- Hoai-Tran watched Rocky Horror Picture Show with friends.
- Ben visited his nieces.
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to Downtown Disney to check out all the new Christmas merch.
- Jacob voted.
- Hoai-Tran voted and guested on Nerdist News Talks Back.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob started reading The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s: An Oral History by Andy Green.
- Peter read the first chapter of Charles Soule’s Star Wars: Light of the Jedi.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter has been watching more of Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult on Starz, and Sofia Coppola’s On The Rocks. He’s also been watching a lot of YouTube and wanted to plug two episodes: Justin Scarred’s tour of Goonies filming locations and Adam The Woo stayed overnight in the Christmas Story house.
- Brad watched Haunters: The Art of the Scare, Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror, introduced his girlfriend to Back to the Future Part II, has been suckered into watching The Bachelorette.
- Chris watched Mank.
- Hoai-Tran watched The Wailing, A Tale of Two Sisters, rewatched Notorious, Sabotage.
- Ben watched Crimson Peak, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, and rewatched Almost Famous.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Sugar Cookie Hershey’s Kisses, Monster Ultra Watermelon, Gingerbread Oreos.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Brad has been playing Call of Duty’s Halloween event, The Haunting of Verdansk
- Jacob is playing Unmatched: Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
- Hoai-Tran is terrible at Among Us.
All the other stuff you need to know:
