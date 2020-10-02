On the October 2, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Chris is out.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter went to Knott’s Taste of Fall-O-Ween. He also stupidly let his passport lapse and spent a whole day in a DMV for nothing. He also went Halloween shopping in Late September.
- Brad held an Emmy, and they’re heavy, received a lightsaber from Hasbro
- Jacob had a weirdly emotional pandemic moment!
- Hoai-Tran got a roommate!
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob is reading Space Odyssey by Michael Benson
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter saw Console Wars, Dare Me, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and American Murder: The Family Next Door.
- Brad watched some episodes of The Comedy Store, rewatched Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill
- Jacob binged all of Harley Quinn on HBO Max.
- Hoai-Tran watched Swimming Out Til the Sea Turns Blue, The Woman Who Ran, Days, and did an accelerated binge of Lost seasons 2 and 3.
- Ben rewatched Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, and saw Enola Holmes and Heat Vision and Jack.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Golden Grahams with their retro recipe, Count Chocula cereal treats, Utz Dark Russet Potato Chips
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Ben played The Last of Us Part II
