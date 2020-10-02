One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest - Nurse Ratchet TV Series

On the October 2, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Chris is out.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob is reading Space Odyssey by Michael Benson
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter saw Console Wars, Dare Me, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and American Murder: The Family Next Door
    • Brad watched some episodes of The Comedy Store, rewatched Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill
    • Jacob binged all of Harley Quinn on HBO Max.
    • Hoai-Tran watched Swimming Out Til the Sea Turns Blue, The Woman Who Ran, Days, and did an accelerated binge of Lost seasons 2 and 3.
    • Ben rewatched Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, and saw Enola Holmes and Heat Vision and Jack.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried Golden Grahams with their retro recipe, Count Chocula cereal treats, Utz Dark Russet Potato Chips
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Ben played The Last of Us Part II

