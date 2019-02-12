

On the February 12, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter interviewed filmmaker Dean DeBlois about his new film How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World , he discovered the website Trakt.tv, Brad revamped his movie shelving system and cleaned out his movie collection a little bit. Reaffirmed the fact that he’s a terrible painter at a Bob Ross-themed birthday party. Hoai-Tran went home for a weekend of Lunar New Year celebrations. Ben visited the Warner Bros. lot and saw some early footage from Shazam! , and attended the L.A. premiere of The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot What we’ve been Reading : Peter has been reading Juan Tamariz’s The Magic Rainbow . Jacob has been reading an early copy of Blake Harris’ The History of the Future . Hoai-Tran has been reading Dracula . Chris read the lengthy CNN article Lost in the Woods with James Brown’s Ghost . What we’ve been Watching : Peter rented Blindspotting , saw the junket screening of How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World , watched the Netflix documentary Abducted in Plain Sight , and the YouTube series Wayne . Jacob re-watched GoldenEye and fell back in love with… Battlebots ? Chris saw Happy Death Day 2U . He also re-watched Titani c for the first time in many years, and watched Abducted in Plain Sight , Horror Noire , and the new Robin Hood . Brad watched Isn’t It Romantic? , The LEGO Movie 2, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams . Hoai-Tran watched Isn’t It Romantic? , What Men Want , Dear Ex, Biutiful, rewatched Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre.



Ben watched The Public Enemy, The Woman in the Window, To All The Boys I Loved Before, Sixteen Candles, and Escape at Dannemora



What we’ve been Eating : Jacob moved onto goal shirt number two as he discovered tortillas made out of cheese. Brad found fudge covered Oreos and Nutter Butters , also tried Honey Nut Frosted Flakes and Banana Creme Frosted Flakes .

What we’ve been Playing : Peter played the tabletop miniature board game Nemesis , and discovered the podcast Podcast: The Ride . Jacob beat Resident Evil 2 again, started playing State of Decay 2 , fell back into XCOM 2 , and is getting ready to play Root . Brad played Magic: The Gathering for the first time ever and didn’t hate it.



Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: