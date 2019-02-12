On the February 12, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
At The Water Cooler:
-
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter interviewed filmmaker Dean DeBlois about his new film How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, he discovered the website Trakt.tv,
- Brad revamped his movie shelving system and cleaned out his movie collection a little bit. Reaffirmed the fact that he’s a terrible painter at a Bob Ross-themed birthday party.
- Hoai-Tran went home for a weekend of Lunar New Year celebrations.
- Ben visited the Warner Bros. lot and saw some early footage from Shazam!, and attended the L.A. premiere of The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Peter has been reading Juan Tamariz’s The Magic Rainbow.
- Jacob has been reading an early copy of Blake Harris’ The History of the Future.
- Hoai-Tran has been reading Dracula.
- Chris read the lengthy CNN article Lost in the Woods with James Brown’s Ghost.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter rented Blindspotting, saw the junket screening of How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, watched the Netflix documentary Abducted in Plain Sight, and the YouTube series Wayne.
- Jacob re-watched GoldenEye and fell back in love with…Battlebots?
- Chris saw Happy Death Day 2U. He also re-watched Titanic for the first time in many years, and watched Abducted in Plain Sight, Horror Noire, and the new Robin Hood.
- Brad watched Isn’t It Romantic?, The LEGO Movie 2, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams.
- Hoai-Tran watched Isn’t It Romantic?, What Men Want, Dear Ex, Biutiful, rewatched Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre.
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Ben watched The Public Enemy, The Woman in the Window, To All The Boys I Loved Before, Sixteen Candles, and Escape at Dannemora
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Jacob moved onto goal shirt number two as he discovered tortillas made out of cheese.
- Brad found fudge covered Oreos and Nutter Butters, also tried Honey Nut Frosted Flakes and Banana Creme Frosted Flakes.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Peter played the tabletop miniature board game Nemesis, and discovered the podcast Podcast: The Ride.
- Jacob beat Resident Evil 2 again, started playing State of Decay 2, fell back into XCOM 2, and is getting ready to play Root.
- Brad played Magic: The Gathering for the first time ever and didn’t hate it.
Other Articles Mentioned:
- ‘Shazam’ Filmmakers on How the Movie Connects to the DCEU, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, and More [Interview]
- ‘Horror Noire’: 5 Reasons to Watch Shudder’s Incredible Horror Documentary
- Victorian Banana Candy or why does banana candy typically not taste like bananas?
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.