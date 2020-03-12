devs review
On the March 12, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Coronavirus updates. 

 

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Jacob is deep into Nobody Does It Better and wants to give it an additional recommendation. 
    • Ben read Simon Rich’s Hits & Misses.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter and Ben saw Mulan.
    • Peter and Chris saw Devs.
    • Brad and Jacob saw Onward.
    • Chris and Ben saw The Hunt.
    • Peter and Chris have been watching Better Call Saul.
    • Jacob watched Incident in a Ghostland and Dr. Giggles.
    • Chris saw Birds of Prey, Charlie’s Angels, and Bloodshot.
    • Ben watched Overlord, finished McMillions, and wrapped up season 3 of his Breaking Bad rewatch.
    • Hoai-Tran saw The Way Back, The Invisible Man, My Spy, Gilda, started watching High Fidelity.
  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Brad tried Starburst Yogurt, Twix Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Bar, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda

 

All the other stuff you need to know:

