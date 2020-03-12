Water Cooler: Disney World, Devs, Bloodshot, Onward, The Hunt, Better Call Saul, Overlord, The Way Back, The Invisible Man, Incident in a Ghostland
Posted on Thursday, March 12th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 12, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Coronavirus updates.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter traveled to Florida for the opening of the new ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Hollywood Studios and to eat all the things at EPCOT’s Flower & Garden Festival (see video 1 and video 2 here).
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob is deep into Nobody Does It Better and wants to give it an additional recommendation.
- Ben read Simon Rich’s Hits & Misses.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter and Ben saw Mulan.
- Peter and Chris saw Devs.
- Brad and Jacob saw Onward.
- Chris and Ben saw The Hunt.
- Peter and Chris have been watching Better Call Saul.
- Jacob watched Incident in a Ghostland and Dr. Giggles.
- Chris saw Birds of Prey, Charlie’s Angels, and Bloodshot.
- Ben watched Overlord, finished McMillions, and wrapped up season 3 of his Breaking Bad rewatch.
- Hoai-Tran saw The Way Back, The Invisible Man, My Spy, Gilda, started watching High Fidelity.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Starburst Yogurt, Twix Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Bar, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda
