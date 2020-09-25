On the September 25, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the virtual water cooler.

Opening Banter: Peter’s out, but the show must go on.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Jacob is alone for a month so he’s devoting himself to personal projects, deep cleaning his entire house, and…the gig economy?

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob read Caddyshack: The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story .

What we’ve been Watching : Brad and Ben watched Console Wars Ben watched Pen15 season 2, and is watching Archer . Jacob is watching The Boys season 2 and has fallen into a Guy’s Grocery Games hole. Chris watched The Trial of the Chicago 7 . Hoai-Tran watched On the Rocks , The Human Voice , Isabella , Nomadland , Mangrove , rewatched Labyrinth . Brad watched Too Funny to Fail: The Life & Death of the Dana Carvey Show

What we’ve been Eating : Brad tried Skittles Smoothies , Sour Haunted Tropics Candy Corn , Simba Chips

What we’ve been Playing :



Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: