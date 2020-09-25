Water Cooler: Console Wars, Trial of the Chicago 7, Nomadland, Pen15, Too Funny to Fail, and More
Posted on Friday, September 25th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
On the September 25, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the virtual water cooler.
Opening Banter: Peter’s out, but the show must go on.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Jacob is alone for a month so he’s devoting himself to personal projects, deep cleaning his entire house, and…the gig economy?
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Jacob read Caddyshack: The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Brad and Ben watched Console Wars
- Ben watched Pen15 season 2, and is watching Archer.
- Jacob is watching The Boys season 2 and has fallen into a Guy’s Grocery Games hole.
- Chris watched The Trial of the Chicago 7.
- Hoai-Tran watched On the Rocks, The Human Voice, Isabella, Nomadland, Mangrove, rewatched Labyrinth.
- Brad watched Too Funny to Fail: The Life & Death of the Dana Carvey Show
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Skittles Smoothies, Sour Haunted Tropics Candy Corn, Simba Chips
- What we’ve been Playing:
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.