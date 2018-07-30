On the July 30th 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Brad and Peter went to the “Some Assembly Required” art show at Iam8bit gallery Brad enjoyed hanging out in Los Angeles after Comic-Con at /Film HQ Peter experienced the 49 Boxes in a mausoleum. Jacob went to a two-year old’s birthday party and watched Jaws in a pool Hoai-Tran dyed her hair purple and went to a Kesha concert (unrelated to each other).

What we’ve been Reading : Jacob read a bonkers story about how McDonald’s Monopoly game was rigged and an article about hidden treasure in the Rocky Mountains

What we’ve been Watching : Peter watched The Meg and interviewed director Jon Turteltaub Jacob experienced House and subjected himself to part of Day of the Dead: Bloodline . And yes, he also saw Mission: Impossible – Fallout . Hoai-Tran saw Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again . Ben saw Die Hard at Nakatomi Plaza Brad saw Mamma Mia , Love, Simon and Gleaming the Cube Chris watched The Prestige on Hulu. Peter is considering getting rid of all his physical media, but should he digitize beforehand?

What we’ve been Eating : Brad and Peter went to Cinnaholic and Boo’s Cheesesteaks Jacob fell off the wagon and ate Cooler Ranch Doritos like a war criminal. Brad found Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Oreos.

What we’ve been Playing : Brad has been playing the recently updated Jurassic World Alive .



