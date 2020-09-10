Ridley Scott is no stranger to making waves in sci-fi with the likes of Blade Runner and Alien, not to mention the latter’s recent franchise prequels Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. All of these movies prominently feature android characters, and the human-like robots have fascinated the filmmaker so much that he became involved with an entire series about them called Raised by Wolves for HBO Max. Now you can check out the first episode for free on YouTube.

Watch Raised By Wolves for Free on YouTube

Above, you’ll find the entire first episode of Raised by Wolves posted to the HBO Max YouTube account for free. If this is your first time hearing about the series, here’s the premise:

Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

Ridley Scott directed the first two episodes of the 10-episode series, and it’s the first time he’s ever directed a TV show for American audiences. He also serves as executive producer along with writer and creator Aaron Guzikowski, David W. Zucker (The Man in the High Castle), Jordan Sheehan (The Terror), Adam Kolbrenner (Prisoners) and Mark Huffam (The Martian).

Ben Travers at IndieWire wasn’t impressed with the first six episodes of the series in his review of the series. He wrote:

“Raised by Wolves” recycles and repurposes many of Scott’s more intriguing ideas and takes advantage of his modern eye for beautiful blue-gray vistas covered in billowing steam and fog. But his pair of androids fail to live up to Michael Fassbender’s diabolical creation, David, (let alone any replicant) and their surrounding story has to be dressed up in outlandish eccentricities to keep audiences from realizing how little is really going on. “Raised by Wolves” is presented in a distinct, straightforward fashion that might hook viewers for the first two hours (both directed by Scott), but once you get the gist of how this new world operates, interest plummets faster than a xenomorph sucked out of an airlock.

But now you can give it a shot yourself and see if it’s something you want to check out. Maybe it will even convince you to subscribe to HBO Max if you haven’t done so already. Don’t forget that if you’re already an HBO subscriber on cable that you can get it for free (assuming your provider has a deal in place for such a thing).

Raised By Wolves stars Amanda Collin (A Conspiracy of Faith, A Horrible Woman), Abubakar Salim (Fortitude, Jamestown), Winta McGrath (Aloft, Red Dog: True Blue), Niamh Algar (The Virtues, Calm With Horses), Jordan Loughran (The Infiltrator, Emerald City), Matias Varela (Narcos, Point Break), Felix Jamieson (Game of Thrones, The Ghost), Ethan Hazzard (The Long Song, Damned), Aasiya Shah (Call the Midwife, Unforgotten) Ivy Wong (Star Wars: Rogue One, Maleficent 2) and Travis Fimmel (Vikings).

The first five episodes of Raised by Wolves are available now on HBO Max with more to come soon.