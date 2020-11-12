Marvel Studios has announced that WandaVision will premiere on Disney+ in January 2021 — a month later than previous reports that suggested the new Marvel TV series will hit the streaming platform this December. Marvel made the announcement for the official WandaVision release date in a new teaser, which features images of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively, in their sitcom-inspired miniseries.

WandaVision Release Date

A new era arrives. Marvel Studios’ @WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/aejE6DNR35 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 12, 2020

The internet has been rife with speculation over when we would get WandaVision ever since Disney+ released a trailer teasing all the forthcoming titles coming before the end of the year, in which the trippy Marvel miniseries was included. However, the recent teaser for titles arriving on Disney+ in November didn’t include WandaVision at all. But the speculation arose again following an Entertainment Weekly cover story that teased a winter 2020 release, as well as an image posted on Instagram by WandaVision producer Dylan Klumph (which has since been deleted) celebrating the wrap of production on the series and teasing its arrival in December.

But according to the new teaser released by Marvel Studios, WandaVision will be premiering on the Disney+ streaming service on January 15, 2021. The teaser features various images of Wanda and Vision in their happy suburban sitcom lives, flashing through the various eras, from classic ’50s comedy stylings to the zany fashion of the ’90s. As the images flash by on a small analog TV screen, the background changes behind it too, reflecting time period. But something is amiss: the entire image keeps glitching, and toward the end, a piece of wallpaper flaps down, hinting at the unhappy reality that this sitcom illusion may be hiding.

WandaVision borrows from the popular Marvel comics storyline “House of M” by Brian Michael Bendis and Olivier Coipel, which follows the immensely powerful Scarlet Witch after she suffers a mental breakdown after a tragic loss and creates a new reality in order to cope.

Created and written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, reprising their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively.

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15, 2021.