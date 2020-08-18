If you thought Pitch Perfect 3 was the last time the Barden Bellas would get back together make some aca-awesome a cappella music with their mouths, think again.

As the musical competition circuit announcers John Smith (John Michael Higgins) and Gail Abernathy-McKadden-Feinberger (Elizabeth Banks) so succinctly put it, “It seems that not even a quarantine could keep them from harassing us with another musical performance.” The Barden Bellas from across all three of the Pitch Perfect movies have gotten back together virtually, including Anna Kendrick and Hailee Steinfeld, to perform Beyoncé’s 2011 hit “Love On Top,” and it’s all for charity.

Pitch Perfect Virtual Reunion

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld, Hana Mae Lee, Chrissie Fit, Shelley Regner, Alexis Knapp, and Kelley Jakle are all hear to belt out Beyoncé’s as a way to help draw donations to UNICEF to help children in Lebanon who are suffering after the harsh impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, not to mention the many other crises unfolding there.

If you’d like to donate, you can head over to UNICEF’s website. Plus, if you’d like a little something for your generosity, this cover by the Barden Bellas is also available to purchase and stream as a single with all proceeds from the release going to support the cause.

As for any rumblings about the Pitch Perfect crew getting back together for another movie? Well, after the disappointing box office returns of the third movie, I don’t think anyone is clamoring for that. But it’s still cool to see them all back together in this way for the time being.