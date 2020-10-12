The second season of The Mandalorian is coming to Disney+ later this month, continuing the adventures of the mysterious bounty hunter Din Djarin and the asset known as The Child that everyone seems to want to get their hands on. But before the new season of the Star Wars series begins, it’s time to take a look at how The Mandalorian season 1 should have ended, and that includes alternate endings for each individual episode, as well as the end of the season overall. So buckle up. This is the way.

How The Mandalorian Season 1 Should Have Ended

When it comes to that alternate ending to the first episode, it’s crazy to think that alien bounty from the show’s opening is actually the first time any character has talked about using the bathroom in any of the Star Wars movies and TV shows. It’s not something that’s usually covered in sci-fi blockbusters, but it’s fun to think about whenever a detail like this comes about.

Meanwhile, we also can’t help but wonder why “Chapter 3” didn’t have The Mandalorian asking more questions when he had the upper-hand with the mysterious doctor who was in possession of The Child. He might have gotten answers to a lot of the questions we have about the little creature, though e probably would have ended up with more questions than answers.

Finally, it’s the last two chapters where there could have been drastic change in how things went down, and honestly, there’s no reason they shouldn’t have gone that way other than dramatic effect. IG-88 easily could have been activated early to save Kuiil instead of perishing, and Moff Gideon could have easily used the Darksaber to stop The Mandalorian. But here we are, and we’re looking forward to see how the story continues when The Mandalorian returns on October 30.