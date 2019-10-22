VOTD: How ‘It Chapter 2’ Should Have Ended

The easy answer to how IT Chapter 2 should have ended is probably about 45 minutes earlier than the nearly three-hour theatrical runtime. But that’s a conversation for another time.

We all know that the second part of Andy Muschietti‘s adaptation of Stephen King’s thick horror novel IT resulted in a somewhat happy ending for The Losers’ Club. What this particular version of How It Should Have Ended presupposes is, maybe it didn’t have to go down that way at all? After all, there’s a secret weapon right in front of them.

Find out How It Chapter 2 Should Have Ended below.

How IT Chapter 2 Should Have Ended

I’ll be the first to admit that I was rather impressed with the acting chops on Isaiah Mustafa, especially since what he’s best known for are some goofy but memorable Old Spice commercials. But as Mike Hanlon in this movie, Mustafa proves that he can be a key part of an already stacked ensemble cast. However, he really dropped the ball by coming through for The Losers’ Club.



With the power he possesses from those Old Spice commercials, Mike could have easily saved us almost the entire running time of the movie by getting those totems with the power of misdirection. That would have been nice to know since the totems didn’t end up doing anything at all in the movie. It feels somewhat similar to the realization that if Indiana Jones simply let the Nazis take the Ark of the Covenant, everything would have worked out pretty much exactly the same way. If The Losers Club simply went down to Pennywise’s lair and confronted them without any totems or Native American magic, then everything would have played out exactly the same. Of course, the characters have to learn lessons and overcome obstacles, and confront their past, and blah blah blah, just kill the clown already.

(In all seriousness, I think I ended up liking IT Chapter 2 more than most critics. Maybe it’s because I saw it weeks after the hype and discourse was over, but I walked away satisfied, even though I think the movie could use a good trim around end).