Battle-scarred and weary, our favorite Paladins ready themselves for the one last great battle in the final Voltron Legendary Defender season 8 trailer.

The trailer for the final season of the acclaimed Netflix and Dreamtworks TV animated series boasts footage that was initially shown at New York City Comic Con 2018, and it makes sense now why Netflix was holding back on it for so long: It’s stunning. This visually dazzling trailer is chock full of gorgeous animation and breathtaking space mecha battles, which proves that showrunners and executive producers Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery are going all out for this final season.

Voltron Legendary Defender Season 8 Trailer

The dialogue-free trailer does a great job of establishing the tense mood of the final stretch of Voltron: Legendary Defender season 8, which brings to an end to the critically acclaimed animated remake of the ’80s mecha anime series. We catch glimpses of all the characters, including the Galran Empire’s prince Lotor, the Altean chemist Honerva, aka Haggar the witch, Paladins Shiro and Keith unleashing some explosions, and of course Voltron itself. All of them somberly leap into action while Daft Punk and Hans Zimmer-inspired pulsating electronica score plays.

The trailer sets quite a grim tone for the final season of Voltron: Legendary Defender, which picks up with the Voltron Force, having saved Earth, now working to prevent Honerva, Zarkon’s resurrected Empress, from conquering the galaxy.

“We’ve gotten pretty massive in scale with the show,” Dos Santos told Entertainment Weekly after the debut of the first season 8 trailer. “Sometimes I think the trend is to then say, ‘How much bigger can we get? Where do we go from here?’ Maybe think about things becoming a bit more personal than things getting bigger and more universe-consuming.”

In a statement to EW, the duo added:

“We are incredibly proud to to bring the story of Voltron Legendary defender to a close with the eighth and final season. It has been an absolute honor to work alongside such a talented and dedicated crew these past four years over 78 episodes. Witnessing the fandom grow and evolve alongside the show has been nothing short of amazing, and saying goodbye to these characters, the amazing worlds they inhabit, and the crazy vehicles they pilot will be truly bittersweet. We can only hope that this series will be looked back on fondly in the years to come and stoke the creative flame inside all of us, the same way the original did when we first watched it.”

Voltron Legendary Defender season 8 premieres on Netflix today, December 14, 2018.