While we were in Orlando for the opening of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, we also got to get a sneak preview of the food, drinks, and venue for Bigfire American Fare, a new restaurant coming to Citywalk in Universal Orlando Resort. During the trip, we stayed at Universal Orlando’s relatively new Aventura hotel. Is this the hotel of the future or the hotel for millennials? Come along with us on this adventure and check it out.

Universal’s Aventura Hotel opened on August 16th, 2018. The hotel is a 17-story tower housing 600 rooms, and is advertised to be “sleek, stylish, and modern.” Rooms include a tablet (iPad) which operates the television, air conditioning, lights and more. You can even chat with the front desk or dining reservations.

Bigfire American Fare is the latest restaurant coming to Citywalk Orlando. “Bigfire welcomes guests with modern inspiration drawn from the nostalgia of cooking over open flames during memorable family vacations, making them feel as though they’ve entered a lakeside summer house. Open fire cooking is center-stage, where elevated American fare like steaks and freshwater cuisine are given the fire-kissed treatment with pairings of different woods, flavoring your meal with smoky goodness. Bigfire gives hearty respect to one of the most popular fireside treats, s’mores, as the graham cracker, chocolate and marshmallows are prepared tableside.”

