Continuing our video coverage from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Peter returns to Batuu with Kitra and his friends to try out some of the food and drinks that have avoided him, and in the process, they somehow spent almost $600 in Oga’s Cantina. Check out the video below.

This video features three things:

First, we finally try the Outpost Mix popcorn snack sold in the Marketplace.

Then, alongside our friends, we spent nearly $600 in Oga’s Cantina. Check out all the cool drinks, from the Yub Nub (in an Endor tiki mug) to the Cliff Dweller (which came in a Porg mug) to the Beer Flight served in rancor teeth. We also try the Blue Bantha Milk, the Fuzzy Tauntaun (which has a foam that makes your mouth numb) and Oga’s Obsession, a must-have intergalactic provision. We take a look around the Cantina, and our friends give us their thoughts on the new addition to Disneyland.

And speaking of Disneyland, we go to Star Wars Launch Bay to see all the Galaxy’s Edge merchandise that is now being offered to guests without reservations to Star Wars Land.

All this and more, in our latest video. Subscribe to our new YouTube channel, Ordinary Adventures, as we’ll have a lot more videos from Galaxy’s Edge and other theme parks this month that you won’t want to miss! Not all of them will be posted on /Film, so subscribe and hit the bell to be notified of the latest vlogs.