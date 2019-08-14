Yesterday, we headed down to Disneyland Resort to check out the Haunted Mansion 50th Anniversary celebration, exploring all the new Haunted Mansion 50th anniversary merchandise including the new Hitchhiking Ghost trio of Popcorn, drink and beignets holders, some of the limited edition Haunted Mansion 50th treats and more. This includes some of the insane limited edition merchandise priced in the thousands of dollars. Watch our latest Ordinary Adventures vlog to come along for the adventure!

