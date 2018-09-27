Another day, another Venom clip. Like the most recently released footage, what we see here is Tom Hardy fighting a room full of dopes with the help of his trusty symbiote buddy. The result is essentially Hardy arguing with himself as he flails and kicks about, sending fools flying. Watch the Venom clip below, and enjoy the admittedly amusing moment where Venom grosses Tom Hardy out by suggesting he bite off some heads.

Venom Clip

The other day, a Venom clip dropped featuring Tom Hardy morphing into Venom and then kicking the shit out of some SWAT guys. Now, here’s another clip of Eddie Brock busting heads. He doesn’t go full-Venom here, though. Instead, the symbiote goo wraps itself around his appendages and lashes out, all while Eddie stands there a bit helpless and perplexed. It culminates with Venom/the symbiote saying: “Now let’s bite all the heads off and pile them up at the corner!” “Why would we do that?!” Eddie asks, and I’ll admit: I laughed.

As with the previous clip, the action here is impressive and clear. Kudos to director Ruben Fleischer for not relying on too many close-ups to distort what we’re seeing on screen. At the same time, while I watch this clip, I can’t help of the excellent recent movie Upgrade, from director Leigh Whannell. The way Eddie converses with the symbiote here is almost identical to the way Logan Marshall Green (who often looks a lot like Tom Hardy) communicates with the A.I. implanted in his head in Upgrade. Sure, I know technically speaking, Venom as a character came long before Upgrade. But I’m starting to think Upgrade did almost everything Venom is going to end up doing, and better. For comparison, here’s a fight scene from Upgrade that unfolds similarly to the Venom clip above.

Upgrade

Pretty similar, right? That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Maybe Upgrade and Venom will make a great double-feature some day.

Venom, starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, Reid Scott, Jenny Slate, and Woody Harrelson (even though we’ve yet to see him in any footage), opens October 5, 2018.