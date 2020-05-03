Valley Girl, the 1983 teen rom-com that starred Deborah Foreman as a rich girl from the Valley, and Nicolas Cage as the punk from Hollywood she falls in love with, now has itself a musical remake arriving this month. The film’s plot remains mostly the same – it’s even still set in the ’80s. But this time there are songs. And dance numbers, too, choreographed by none other than Mandy Moore. There’s a new Valley Girl clip online, and, oddly enough, it’s song-free. But it does have plenty of bright pastel ’80s colors for your eyeballs.

Valley Girl Clip

Based on everything I’ve seen so far, Valley Girl is not for me. And that’s fine! I hope this thing finds its audience, because it stars one of my favorite actresses working right now – Jessica Rothe. Rothe is the lead of the Happy Death Day films, and she’s so damn good in them that I find it genuinely shocking she’s not a bigger star by now.

In this clip, Rothe’s character Julie hangs out with her friends (Chloe Bennet, Ashleigh Murray, and Jessie Ennis) at the mall. And, one can assume once the camera cuts on this scene, maybe they start singing? I dunno, just guessing here. This is a musical, after all. In Valley Girl, Julie “is the ultimate ’80s Valley Girl. A creative free spirit; Julie’s time is spent with her best friends shopping at the Galleria mall and making plans for senior prom. That is, until she falls hard for Randy (Joshua Whitehouse), a Sunset Strip punk rocker, who challenges everything the Valley and Julie stand for. Despite push-back from friends and family, Julie must break out of the safety of her world to follow her heart and discover what it really means to be a Valley Girl.”

The movie was directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg and also stars Mae Whitman, Rob Huebel, Judy Greer, Alicia Silverstone and Camila Morrone. Look for Valley Girl in select drive-ins and on digital May 8, 2020.