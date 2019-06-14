Jordan Peele‘s twisty, mysterious horror hit Us arrives on Blu-ray next week. In honor of the impending home media release, we’re giving away Us and Peele’s first film, Get Out, on Blu. Here’s your chance to own two of the best horror movies of the 21st century, together.

In 2017, Jordan Peele's Get Out became something of a cultural phenomenon, eventually winning Peele an Oscar for his screenplay. This year, Peele returned with Us, a film that also received a large amount of attention. Us arrives on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD June 18

In Us, “Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong’o) reluctantly returns to her beachside childhood home with her family and finds that she is haunted by unresolved trauma from her past along with a string of eerie coincidences. As darkness falls after a tense day at the beach, the Wilsons discover four figures standing in their driveway. They soon realize this is only the beginning of their troubles as they find that the four figures are terrifying and uncanny opponents: doppelgängers of themselves.”

The Blu-ray contains the following special features.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL:

The Duality of US – Jordan Peele goes in-depth on some of the key themes and imagery in US – including Doppelgängers, Hands Across America, The Nutcracker dance scene, rabbits and the infamous 11:11 coincidence.

– Jordan Peele goes in-depth on some of the key themes and imagery in including Doppelgängers, Hands Across America, The Nutcracker dance scene, rabbits and the infamous 11:11 coincidence. The Monsters Within US – Examine how the great cast were able to find their characters, whether they were playing one of the Wilsons or their sinister doppelgängers.

– Examine how the great cast were able to find their characters, whether they were playing one of the Wilsons or their sinister doppelgängers. Tethered Together: Making US Twice – Making of a movie is hard. Making a movie where all the main cast play dual roles can be downright mind-bending. In this piece, filmmakers, cast, and crew discuss some of the technical challenges to making the film, as well as some of the design choices for the characters.

– Making of a movie is hard. Making a movie where all the main cast play dual roles can be downright mind-bending. In this piece, filmmakers, cast, and crew discuss some of the technical challenges to making the film, as well as some of the design choices for the characters. Redefining a Genre: Jordan Peele’s Brand of Horror – In the space of two films, Jordan Peele has set himself apart as an invaluable artistic voice. Hear cast and filmmakers highlight what makes him so unique, as well as Jordan’s own thoughts on his inspirations and the relationship between horror and comedy.

– In the space of two films, Jordan Peele has set himself apart as an invaluable artistic voice. Hear cast and filmmakers highlight what makes him so unique, as well as Jordan’s own thoughts on his inspirations and the relationship between horror and comedy. Becoming Red – Using behind-the-scenes footage from between takes, we take a closer look at Lupita Nyong’o’s intense and mesmerizing performance as “Red.”

– Using behind-the-scenes footage from between takes, we take a closer look at Lupita Nyong’o’s intense and mesmerizing performance as “Red.” Deleted Scenes I Am Not Even Near You Rabbit Season That’s Badass Driftwood The P is Silent I Wanna Go Home



We’re All Dying – Hilarious outtakes from the conversation between Winston Duke and Tim Heidecker on the beach.

– Hilarious outtakes from the conversation between Winston Duke and Tim Heidecker on the beach. As Above, So Below: Grand Pas de Deux – An extended version of the dance sequence from the film, cutting between adolescent Adelaide at her recital to Red in the Underpass.

In Get Out, “Now that Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy and Dean. At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he never could have imagined.”

Special features include