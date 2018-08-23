Contest: Win a Universal Monsters Blu-ray Box Set

Halloween is right around the corner, so why not kick off the spookiest season of all with the Universal Monsters Blu-ray box set? This whopping 30-film collection has some of the best classic horror movies ever made, together for the first time on Blu-ray. And here’s the best part: we’re giving one away for free.

As we reported earlier this week, Universal has gathered all their ghouls and monsters together for a new 30-film box set. Now, we have a chance for you to win that box set – for free. In addition to the films, the box set contains “a 48-page collectible book filled with behind-the-scenes stories and rare production photographs and is accompanied by an array of bonus features including behind-the-scenes documentaries, the 1931 Spanish version of Dracula, Featurettes on Bela Lugosi, Boris Karloff, Lon Chaney Jr., and Jack Pierce, 13 expert feature commentaries, archival footage, production photographs, theatrical trailers and more. The perfect gift for any scary movie fan, the collection offers an opportunity to experience some of the most memorable horror films of our time.”

Here are the films included.

“Dracula” (1931) “Frankenstein” (1931) “The Mummy” (1932) “The Invisible Man” (1933) “The Bride of Frankenstein” (1935) “Werewolf of London” (1935) “Dracula’s Daughter” (1936) “Son of Frankenstein” (1939) The Invisible Man Returns” (1940) “The Mummy’s Hand” (1940) “The Invisible Woman” (1940) “The Wolf Man” (1941) “The Ghost of Frankenstein” (1942) “Invisible Agent” (1942) “The Mummy’s Tomb” (1942) “Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman” (1943) “Phantom of the Opera” (1943) “Son of Dracula” (1943) “The Invisible Man’s Revenge” (1944) “The Mummy’s Ghost” (1944) “House of Frankenstein” (1944) “The Mummy’s Curse” (1944) “House of Dracula” (1945) “She Wolf of London” (1946) “Abbott and Costello Met Frankenstein” (1948) “Abbott and Costello Meet the Invisible Man” (1951) “Creature from the Black Lagoon” (1954) “Revenge of the Creature” (1955) “Abbott and Costello Meet the Mummy” (1955) “The Creature Walks Among Us” (1956) BONUS FEATURES: Behind-the-Scenes Documentaries

3D Versions of Creature from the Black Lagoon and Revenge of the Creature

1931 Spanish Version of Dracula

Featurettes on Bela Lugosi, Boris Karloff, Lon Chaney Jr., and Jack Pierce

13 Expert Feature Commentaries

Archival Footage

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailers

Here’s how to win: jump down into the comments, and tell us your favorite Universal monster. It doesn’t have to be a favorite film – just tell us which monster you like the most. And why. That’s it! A winner will be picked at random. Good luck, and pleasant…screams. (Sorry.)

The Universal Classic Monsters: Complete 30-Film Collection will be available on August 28, 2018.