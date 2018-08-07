Legendary Snags Untitled Film About Criminals Who Try to Rob a Superhero’s Lair
Posted on Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 by Ben Pearson
For years, one of the hottest scripts floating around Hollywood was called Super Max. It was about Green Arrow being framed for a crime he didn’t commit and it was basically a prison break movie about the hero trying to escape from a special high-security facility full of supervillains. That project never ended up getting made, but now a different unconventional superhero film is in development at Legendary Pictures. This one is a heist movie – and the heist takes place inside a superhero’s lair.
What if someone tried to rob the Batcave? That’s basically the premise of this untitled script that Legendary Pictures just closed a deal to make. Collider has the news and a brief description, saying that the story follows “a group of career criminals who stage a heist on the lair of a superhero, and then must escape with their lives when everything goes wrong.” I wonder if that means that the superhero catches them in the act? Can you imagine what someone like Batman would do if he found a handful of jackasses wandering around his lair with an eye toward stealing his gadgets? I don’t imagine this movie will feature a superhero as famous as Batman, but it’s easy enough to create a new one for this situation. Either way, it sounds like these criminals’ days are numbered.
Filmmakers Chris Baugh and Brendan Mullin sold the pitch to the company; the duo will both produce and Baugh will direct. They previously collaborated on a film called Bad Day for the Cut, which played at last year’s Sundance Film Festival. Here’s the trailer:
I haven’t seen Bad Day for the Cut yet, but it looks like a down-and-dirty indie thriller – in other words, the kind of project that seems to serve as a test run for up-and-coming filmmakers to get called up to the big leagues. I imagine this untitled superhero heist movie won’t have a huge budget, but it sounds like it probably won’t need one. There are a lot of different ways to approach such a cool premise, and I look forward to seeing what Baugh and Mullin have in store for us. As we close out our second straight decade of continuous superhero movies, coming up with non-traditional angles like this is what’s going to keep fringe superhero films as interesting as the mainstream fare.