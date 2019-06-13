I must admit that while watching fresh-faced young actor Daniel Radcliffe in the Harry Potter film franchise, he never struck me as someone with exceptional potential in comedy. But since graduating from Hogwarts, Radcliffe has proven me wrong time and again – and now he’ll be able to show off his comedy chops once again for Netflix.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the Netflix original comedy that was cancelled after four seasons, is coming back next year with an interactive episode similar to what we saw in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, and Radcliffe is coming along for the ride.

Earlier this year, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt dropped its final batch of season 4 episodes on Netflix, and the Ellie Kemper-led series took one last bow. But it wasn’t the show’s final hurrah: taking a page from the success of Bandersnatch, audiences will now have the opportunity to experience one more story (or maybe several, depending on the choices you make) with Kimmy, Titus (Tituss Burgess), Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski), and Lillian (Carol Kane). “Fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes,” series co-creator Tina Fey said. “I think it’s a great fit for our show and will be a great way to officially complete the series.”

Now Netflix has sent us a press release announcing that Daniel Radcliffe will be involved in this new special, although his role is being kept under wraps. Here’s the official breakdown of the interactive special:

In the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” interactive special, Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, ’cause Kimmy’s got her own Netflix interactive special!

Radcliffe could have coasted on his Harry Potter fame, but he’s become one of the most interesting young actors working today, taking chances by appearing in films and shows like Swiss Army Man, Imperium, Lost in London, and Miracle Workers.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special will arrive on Netflix sometime in 2020.